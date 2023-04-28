Casey Tackett grew up in Georgetown as a part of local theater productions. Now, he has branched out into entertainment as a whole, having worked in film, event and concert production.
“I got into (film) because I was obsessed with, most of all, wildlife documentaries when I was a kid,” Tackett said. “That’s what got me into it, was being obsessed with NatGeo shows. I loved Steve Irwin growing up, not saying that was like a creative inspiration or anything, but just (his) personality was great.”
Though he has worked on Super Bowl, Monster Jam and other productions, Tackett hopes to shift gears and eventually make it back to where his passion began.
Tackett recently applied to zoology school, he said.
“My whole goal recently, the whole last year, has been to redirect and focus more on doing travel and nature stuff as (a) hobby—trying to film that and building some sort of reel,” Tackett said.
The goal of working on nature documentaries Tackett knows is a long-term process.
“I think that my goals will change over time, first of all,” he said. “I’ve always been moved by shows that are visually appealing that have some sort of good message about environmental topics; whether that’s a certain type of animal or a certain type of animal behavior that we might not have known about, or something that sparks the human curiosity … to care about this thing that you might not have known about.”
With his nature documentaries, Tackett hopes to spark curiosity and have something others can relate to, he said.
Tackett has had the opportunity to travel the country and the world while working on different productions, he said. He has been to 13 countries.
“When I moved to New York I got to work the Super Bowl (XLVIII),” Tackett said. “I don’t even care about sports, but to be a part of something that giant was huge.”
Over the summers during high school Tackett would work on different productions, his first being a project called, “Run Off.”
“I was an Art PA, and that was the summer I was 17,” he said. “I don’t think I was 18 yet.
“That was a cool experience because some of the crew was from Spain. So, I think it was my first true experience being with a different culture. That was a blast.”
Tackett’s next film experience was shot on Super 16 where he learned to handle actual film, an experience he knows may rarely happen again. That project was produced by NYU students.
New York was a place Tackett saw himself living after production of “Run off.” He flew up there for jobs and to stay in touch with those he worked with.
“I think it was shortly afterward, I sold my car in Georgetown and flew out to New York,” Tackett said.
He spent a month couch surfing before getting an apartment with some of the NYU students he met.
“During all that time, I was working a lot. A pretty good amount,” he said. “I had worked on this, I think it was a T-Mobile ad, but it was for Japan. It was for the Asian market, but it was filmed in New York. So, that was a lot of fun.”
Tackett even made it on “Amazing Spider Man 2,” working on set for a day.
“It was like a practical effects day, so there was actually a giant car going through the streets of New York,” Tackett said. “They had like 10 blocks blocked off in New York City.”
From there, Tackett went to work on the “Artie Lange Show” as utility.
“Once the show ended, I had a choice between staying in New York or coming back to Kentucky and, at that point in my life, I realized I didn’t want to be in a giant city,” he said. “Even though the opportunities were great and something that you can’t find anywhere else, to me the trade off for being surrounded by buildings was not worth it. I wanted to be around nature. … So, I moved back.”
After moving back, Tackett worked at the local movie theater and Keeneland, and eventually got on tour with Monster Jam.
He has worked everything from small arenas to shows at the Staples Center and internationally.
He witnessed cultural changes in the countries he visited over the seven years he has toured with the show, he said,
“Saudi Arabia was a great learning experience for that,” Tackett said. “Because the first time I went women were still not allowed to drive. … And then the second time I went … women, all of the sudden were allowed to drive.”
Witnessing the changes where women were able to open up in these environments was really impactful for Tackett, he said.
“The culture there is so different,” Tackett said. “Any store you go into, there is a men’s section, a women’s section and a family section, for the most part. You can’t go in the women’s section. Women can’t go in the men’s section. … Everything is separated.
“… So, it was just really cool to have these women working and then being able to all the sudden be themselves.”
Through producing shows, making someone happy is what means the most, he said.
“No matter how stressful, how much yelling there is and how much you screw it up, there is a kid that just watched a bunch of monster trucks on the track and they’re thrilled,” Tackett said. “That’s why I do it now.”
For those interested in getting into production, networking and doing your best when you get the opportunity are key, he said.
Tackett is now touring with Jimmy Buffett and has his own production company called Happy Enchilada Productions.