Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrate David Livingston has been elected to serve as president of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association (KMCA) for the next year.
“I’m really proud and honored to be able to serve not only my district as magistrate but also to be able to be elected by my peers and serve them as well on a state-wide basis,” Livingston said. “Being in the association, it’s amazing what you can learn from what other counties are doing across the state that you can bring back to your home county. It’s always been very critical and helpful to be a part of the association.”
Livingston was elected by KMCA’s 563 members consisting of magistrates and commissioners from across the state. Livingston has served on the fiscal court for 12 years and has been on the KMCA board for eight years. He will also be the first president from Scott County in the 69-year history of the organization.
“It’s humbling because you run on a statewide election and, especially with COVID, the past year we didn’t have conferences,” Livingston said. “I spent some time making phone calls, sending emails and talking to people to request that they vote for me for this position. I received over 70 percent of the votes statewide which was also very humbling, because you just don’t know at times how people feel about you and the positions you take. When you get the support in that, it’s very exciting.”
KMCA Executive Director JC Young said he’s excited for Livingston to bring his perspective and years of experience to the role.
“He’ll be an excellent leader for the association,” Young said. “He’s kind of looked at as the lead magistrate in the state. If there’s a question from the judicial branch, legislative branch or even the executive branch, he’s the person that’s at the forefront of that to represent all of us.”
Young added that Livingston’s proximity to Frankfort by living in Scott County will also be helpful in allowing KMCA to weigh in on topics on a state level.
Livingston said he’s looking forward to making that impact to support both his community in Scott County and the state.
“A lot of our funding or mandates when laws are passed in Frankfort get pushed down to local government,” he said. “Over the next couple of years, what I hope to do is keep Frankfort from pushing all of these things down locally. When they pass things that come down locally and don’t provide funding, it only drives up the cost on local citizens. It eats up the revenues that we have and causes some counties to increase tax rates locally. We haven’t taken an increase in Scott County in probably eight years.”
Livingston was sworn in by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles on March 25, with his term beginning on April 1. Livingston has been elected to serve for one year as president. However, according to KMCA bylaws, he is able to serve a maximum of two years if he desires.
KMCA is a nonprofit organization that is the voice for all Kentucky fiscal courts in Frankfort. They provide training, education and serve as a local government resource to county-elected magistrates and commissioners. For more information, visit www.kmca.net.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.