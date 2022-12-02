David Hurt portrayed Louis Marshall Jones, better known as Grandpa Jones of “Hee Haw” for Scott County Historical Society’s final program of 2022, Nov. 17.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 1:25 pm
David Hurt portrayed Louis Marshall Jones, better known as Grandpa Jones of “Hee Haw” for Scott County Historical Society’s final program of 2022, Nov. 17.
Hurt works with the Kentucky Humanities Council as a Chautauqua performer.
Kentucky Chautauqua began in 1992, according to the Kentucky Humanities Council website. Kentucky Humanities has brought 70 people back from the past.
Performers travel to schools, and perform for community organizations throughout the state.
“Grandpa Jones was a big country music star in the Grand Ole Opry and a lot of people remember him from a TV show called Hee Haw,” Hurt said. “But, I mainly focus on his career on old-time live country radio in the 20s and 30s.”
Hurt began as a farmer, but said after “tobacco went down the tubes” he went for plan B since having a Master’s degree in acting from the University of Illinois. He auditioned for Chautauqua and has now portrayed three characters since 1998.
To book a Chautauqua performance through the Kentucky Humanities Council, visit kyhumanities.org.