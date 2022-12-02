grandpa_jones

David Hurt portrayed Louis Marshall Jones, or Grandpa Jones, for the Scott County Historical Society’s final program of the 2022 season on Nov. 17. 

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

David Hurt portrayed Louis Marshall Jones, better known as Grandpa Jones of “Hee Haw” for Scott County Historical Society’s final program of 2022, Nov. 17. 

Hurt works with the Kentucky Humanities Council as a Chautauqua performer. 

Tags

Recommended for you