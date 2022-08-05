Local country artist Matthew Douglas Simpson is releasing his newest single, “Redbird Mama,” on Friday, Aug. 5.
Simpson has been performing and recording music for “going on 20 years at this point,” he said.
“I played in several touring bands and mainly wrote for them until about 2017,” Simpson said. “In 2017 I started to get serious about my solo material and put my debut album ‘Bluegrass Blues’ out in 2018.”
The new single was inspired by Simpson’s mother, Carolyn.
“My mom always loved cardinals growing up and would say that cardinals reminded her of people she had lost along the way.…So now, after having lost my mom, every time I see a cardinal I am reminded of her and her kindness,” he said.
In the music video for “Redbird Mama,” which was released July 22, cardinals are painted all over Cynthiana, “to remind people to be kind to one another,” Simpson said.
“I thought it was a fitting tribute to my mother,” Simpson said. “That is why you see the hashtag #paintthetownredbird.”
“Redbird Mama” is Simpson’s first official music video, and to bring the idea to life Simpson teamed up with Scott County filmmaker Matthew Hyatt, an experience Simpson described as “an extremely wonderful, collaborative, and creative experience.” Hyatt has been producing documentaries, wedding videos, and commercial pieces for companies like Georgetown Hospital and Bluegrass Greensource since 2015, but “Redbird Mama” was his first country music video.
“I couldn’t be happier how it turned out,” Hyatt said. “I’d never shot a country music video before so it was a new challenge.”
The challenge helped form a new mission for the video.
“As we storyboarded for the video, the idea of ‘painting the town red’ came to mind so we ran with the concept of ‘Paint the Town Red Bird’ that became the hashtag slogan for not only the video but as a way for others to honor someone too,” Hyatt said. “Matthew Simpson hopes to turn it into a movement where people can paint, draw, or sticker a cardinal around their local area and commit to acts of kindness for that day.”
“People reacting positively to his music video is worth all the work. He’s had numerous folks communicate that the song and video stirred up a lot of emotion. That’s my goal with everything that I create; to move people. He’s been working hard on the music scene for a while now and to be able to take part in that journey is incredible!”
The video for “Redbird Mama” is available on YouTube now, and the single is available everywhere Friday, Aug. 5. Matthew Douglas Simpson can be reached at www.matthewdouglassimpson.com, and Matthew Hyatt can be reached at www.themhyatt.com.
Brett Smith can be reached at bsmith@news-graphic.com.