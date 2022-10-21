Grayson Jenkins, a Kentucky musician, grew up around music through church and family.
At 14, Jenkins got his first guitar, but sports and other activities took a front seat.
“I didn’t really dive in to (music) until college,” Jenkins said. “I had an early history and infatuation with music, but it wasn’t until I was 20 or 21 until I really started pursuing learning song, and writing my own songs.”
Having grown up in a generation where music has been easily accessible, Jenkins has leaned into many different genres and influences.
“Our generation, I feel like, has had such a vast amount of music at our fingertips,” Jenkins said. “Maybe not early, early on—but starting in high school, and even before that with Napster and Limewire—you just had more access to music than probably any other generation.”
Jenkins classifies his music as country, singer-songwriter, but his influences come from rock music, blues, pop and more.
“I grew up listening to Top40 Radio back home—both country, pop and rap and everything—to think I am not influenced by, at least in little part, by even some of those pop songs that I don’t listen very often, there is certainly some influence there.”
For Jenkins, his early years of 20 and 21 were his most formative, he said.
“I was really listening to John Prine, Tom Petty, Kings of Leon, Eric Church,” Jenkins said. “I was starting to get into more of the singer-songwriters and storytellers.”
Now having 10 years under his belt, Jenkins has been able to experience some unique things.
“We’ve gotten to do some pretty cool stuff as a band,” Jenkins said. “Preceding any of that, my first house gig was at Henry Clay’s Public House in Lexington.
“I played there for four or five years straight, and for a time was playing there every weekend in a house band capacity. Seeing that grow overtime, and switching from playing covers to playing my own songs…the older I get, the more special that feels.”
Music also allows Jenkins to accomplish something else he loves: travel.
This past summer Jenkins played in Alberta, Canada.
“I’m doing it all myself,” he said. “I don’t have an agent, a booking agent, or a manager or anything. So, to just be in it for 10 years now and see the growth, and see the opportunities I’ve been given, or that I’ve worked for... Had you told me when I was starting to play music at 20 that I would get to play five shows in Canada, I probably would have laughed at you.”
Jenkins appreciates those special experiences.
With his music, Jenkins wants to focus on longevity, even diversifying his career. He has spent time recently co-writing in Nashville.
“(I) would love to have a cut from another artist,” Jenkins said. “Writing for other people is something I am interested in. But, also, I want to keep making albums.”
Jenkins believes the work put in will lead to the rest of his goals falling in line.
Don Williams influenced Jenkins’ last two singles.
“My mom introduced me to (Williams),” he said. “He is a 70’s country artist, but his background before that was in folk.
“I love the simplicity of his songs. I love the storytelling. He just had such a smooth delivery.
“I found myself a lot of Sundays when I was driving home from gigs, or whatever, I would find myself listening to him.”
About a year ago, Jenkins was “picking’ around” and wrote the chorus for “Little Things,” an “indirect tribute to Don Williams.
“The song talks about the little things in life that keep us going,” Jenkins said.
Releasing “Little Things” and a cover of Williams’ “Tulsa Time” was a fun one-off project for Jenkins while he is in between albums, he said.
Jenkins’ music may be found and downloaded digitally.