"Mindscapes and Memories."
That is what artist Kelly Craig is calling her first art show which will be held Friday and Saturday at Gray Arbor Farm. Show hours are Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thirty tickets will be available for the show each day. Ticket proceeds from the show will go to Elizabeth's Village.
She is calling the show, "Mindscapes and Memories" in part because her surrealist work matches with "Mindscapes," while her nature and landscapes relate to "Memories," Craig said.
Craig wanted to get more connected with the community, she said, so it was "time to get out there."
Craig's grandmother, Irene, was a huge inspiration to her growing up, she said. So, that's part of the reason why her business is called Kelly Irene Creative. Craig's work may be found at kellyirenecrative.com.
"My art really helped me find myself," Craig said. "I have overcome a lot of barriers."
She hopes to inspire other artists through her artwork.
"I hope to inspire other people to pursue their passion," Craig said.
She wants to let others know that "their life story is important," she said.
To purchase tickets visit www.kellyirenecreative.com.