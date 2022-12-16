melissa

Melissa Deaton’s next performance will be Brick Oven Pizza in Lexington on Jan. 20.

 Photo Submitted

Melissa Deaton is a musical artist, songwriter, painter, jewelry and crafts designer. She has shared the stage with some of the worlds most renowned musical performers over the years. Her voice has been heard on radio shows broadcast all over the globe and she calls Georgetown home.

Melissa is not only talented, but resilient. She has overcome countless personal and professional obstacles on the way up, she continues to work hard each day to keep her musical journey moving forward.

Tags

Recommended for you