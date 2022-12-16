Melissa Deaton is a musical artist, songwriter, painter, jewelry and crafts designer. She has shared the stage with some of the worlds most renowned musical performers over the years. Her voice has been heard on radio shows broadcast all over the globe and she calls Georgetown home.
Melissa is not only talented, but resilient. She has overcome countless personal and professional obstacles on the way up, she continues to work hard each day to keep her musical journey moving forward.
Melissa’s determination has paid off. She has won 22 awards through the North American Country Music Association including, ‘Album of the Year’ for her first self titled album, ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year.’ 2022 brought the release of her newest EP ‘In The Sea’ and the two nominations for the coveted Josie Music Award in the categories of ‘Country Female Vocalist of the Year’ and ‘EP of the year” for “In The Sea.’
Melissa began singing in church at five years old to Amy Grant’s song ‘Father’s Eyes.’ She was heavily influenced by her and other Christian artists like, Sandy Patty, Pointe of Grace and Twila Paris. When she was a child, she was also in love with musicals & singers like Judy Garland, Debbie Reynolds, Shirley Jones, and anything Rogers & Hammerstein, which Melissa still loves to this day. When she discovered country music in the 90’s she was inspired by artists like Shania Twain, Joe Dee Messina, Trisha Yearwood, Sara Evans, Martina McBride Reba and Dolly to name a few. You can hear all these influences in Melissa’s ethereal voice and beautiful lyrics.
Melissa will be performing at Brick Oven Pizzeria in Lexington on Jan. 20. You can check her Facebook page & website for more upcoming performances and events.