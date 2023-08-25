Several Georgetown artists have been nominated for the Josie Music Awards which will be held in Nashville in October.
Artists have been nominated for categories including Rising Star of the Year, Fans Choice Duo/Group, Bluegrass Band of the Year, Songwriter Achievement, Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Concert Series of the Year and more.
Winners include: The Goodwin Brothers, Melissa Deaton-Johnathon, Savannah Dean Reeves, Overtones Live, Room 17 Productions, and Matthew Hyatt.
“To work hard and be recognized for your hard work is very special,” said Deaton-Johnathon. “As an artist, to know your music is appreciated, it gives you encouragement to continue sharing a message that can hopefully, help someone feel something they need to hear and feel.”
She is nominated in Songwriting Achievement and Vocalist of the Year. Deaton-Johnathon was also nominated last year.
The Goodwin Brothers are Josie Music Award veterans and have performed on the show’s stage. They are nominated for several awards this year, including Best JMA Performance of 2022. The group’s music video has also been nominated. Hyatt worked with The Goodwin Brothers on their video for “Everyday Thing.”
“I am totally humbled to be part of the Josie Awards nomination for ‘Everyday Thing,’” Hyatt said. “I had an absolute blast filming it and enjoyed meeting everyone. We laughed so much through it all and that’s how it should be. For me, the nomination isn’t bragging rights, it’s a recognition of putting in the work and a reminder of how fun the work really is as a filmmaker.”
Savannah Dean Reeves has been nominated multiple times in Songwriter Achievement this year.
“Songwriting is a huge part of who I am and I’m grateful to be nominated in Songwriter of the Year category,” Reeves said. “I’m also truly shocked and grateful to be nominated in the Rising Star of the Year category. It means a great deal to me to even be nominated and thought of by my peers in the music world.”
These artists have been nominated multiple times. Renee Collins Cobb, with Overtones and the Goodwin Brothers have been nominated 10 times this year. Cobb and her team have been nominated several times, as well and have worked with the Goodwin Bothers on a number of projects.
The Josie Music Awards will be held October 22 at the Grand Ole Opry House.