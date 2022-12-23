bryant
Jenna Bryant has aspirations to make it in music. She hopes to study music education or music business at university. Currently, she is learning guitar from another local musician, Sable Snyder. 

“Over this past summer I got the honor of attending Kentucky’s Governor’s School for the Arts for vocal music and they helped me train classically with singing and everything,” Bryant said. “That was really fun.” 

