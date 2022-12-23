Jenna Bryant has aspirations to make it in music. She hopes to study music education or music business at university. Currently, she is learning guitar from another local musician, Sable Snyder.
“Over this past summer I got the honor of attending Kentucky’s Governor’s School for the Arts for vocal music and they helped me train classically with singing and everything,” Bryant said. “That was really fun.”
Bryant is a part of KMEA SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) Choir, sings at Georgetown Baptist, and participates in open mic nights around town.
“I’ll be going off to college next year,” she said. “For music education, if I were to do that, I would love to teach. Like I was saying, with kids and stuff, I really like kids. Whether that be at the elementary school level, or high school, or maybe even like collegiate level, I feel like that would be really fun to do that.”
If Bryant had to pick a genre that fits her best, it would be pop, or indie, she said.
Moving to a city like Nashville and becoming a professional songwriter or performer is also a goal for Bryant.
She is currently working on a six-song EP which she wrote and composed music for, Bryant said.