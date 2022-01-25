City Awake, a local rock band has the opportunity to be a part of an upcoming music festival with some fairly big names in the genre.
“Upheaval Festival takes place in Grand Rapids, MI. It is their second year doing this festival,” said Ashley Tackett, who manages City Awake. “It is a 2 day show with multiple bands, ranging from smaller bands to huge names.”
City Awake applied as festival ambassadors giving them a chance to prove their fanbase can support a festival like Upheaval.
“This opportunity would be huge for us as a band,” City Awake said. “We would have our name plastered on multiple posters (and) advertisements; we’d get to play with great names, meet new people, make new fans, and get our music out beyond the area.
“Grand Rapids is about a 6 hour drive from here; it would be a great experience and it would definitely be one of our most unforgettable shows. The pure fact that a small band from the Georgetown area was even offered the opportunity is purely amazing.”
Current band members of City Awake are: Justin Tackett (vocals/guitar) Ian Dozer (drums), Shawn Caudill (guitar) and Nicholas Tirlea (bass).
“We have a chance to play at Upheaval festival this July,” the band said. “The opportunity came about when we saw they were taking applications for 2022 Upheaval ambassadors. This means, that if we were chosen, we would get the opportunity to sell tickets with an exclusive link and $5 promo code; the more tickets we sell under our special link the higher probability we get (a) slot in the lineup.
“Basically, to put it simply, the bands who were chosen as ambassadors are all up against each other to see who has the biggest fan base (and) who can sell more tickets.”
The top three ambassadors get a spot on the line up “no questions asked,” Tackett said.
As a band, City Awake influences include; Thrice, The Foo Fighters, Breaking Benjamin, Highly Suspect and Cage the Elephant.
Upheaval’s 2022 lineup includes: Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Theory, Avatar, Starset, Ayron Jones, Three Days Grace, Nothing More, Hatebreed, Escape the Fate, Butcher Babies and more.
Over the last three years City Awake has played several shows around Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio opening for Bad Wolves, Buckcherry, Lacey Sturm, Liliac, Despite the Fallen and more.
The link to buy tickets and support a local Georgetown band is: https://www.tixr.com/promoters/cityawake. CITYAWAKE may be used as the promo code to save $5 on tickets.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.