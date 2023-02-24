Todd Gregory, who passed away earlier this year, has contributed to the community through helmet giveaways, as a member of Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK). He is remembered fondly by friend Vicki Boyles, who often helped him with the events. 

“The whole point with the helmet giveaway is trying to protect kids from having a brain injury,” Boyles said. “He has put a lot of work in. I mean, brain injury was Todd’s passion.” 

