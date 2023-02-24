Todd Gregory, who passed away earlier this year, has contributed to the community through helmet giveaways, as a member of Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK). He is remembered fondly by friend Vicki Boyles, who often helped him with the events.
“The whole point with the helmet giveaway is trying to protect kids from having a brain injury,” Boyles said. “He has put a lot of work in. I mean, brain injury was Todd’s passion.”
Gregory often taught proper use and education along with the free helmet giveaways, she said.
He was a brain injury survivor himself, having moved to Georgetown for rehabilitation through NeuroRestorative Kentucky.
“I wanted to make a difference in Georgetown. I wanted to make a difference in lowering brain injuries,” Gregory told the News-Graphic in 2018. “That’s why I raise money for the helmets, to give them to the kids.”Gregory was unable to work due to his brain injury, so he gave away helmets as his way of giving back to the community.
“I couldn’t make a difference through work, so I decided to make a difference in another way,” he said in 2018. “Wherever I live, I want to give helmets out to help.”
It was important to Boyles to work alongside Gregory.
“As a person with a brain injury, if I can save a person from going through from what I’ve had to go through, it’s worth it,” Boyles said.
The two often spent time together after becoming friends through BIAK.
Gregory was caring, funny, clever, and talented, she said. He never knew a stranger.
Outside of educating on brain safety, Gregory volunteered at the humane society, displayed art at the local library, and was a published poet.
“If anybody needed help, he was there,” Boyles said.