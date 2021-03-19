STAMPING GROUND — “We need to look out for our businesses,” said Commissioner David Clark during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Local businesses brought up concerns of possible water damage if rain were to collect around Railroad Street because of drainage issues. Commissioners Robert Jones and Dale Perry discussed the possibility of contacting an engineer to look at the drainage issue.
Frances Richie with Rumpke joined the meeting to discuss differences found in the billing between Rumpke and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer for services provided to Stamping Ground.
Stamping Ground Fire Department worked to remove 125 tires from the distillery property last week, said Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy. A motion was made to close the distillery property to the public as well as post signage.
Following the meeting, the commission entered executive session to discuss personnel matters of a city employee that led to the termination of a police officer.
Other topics discussed Tuesday night:
— New barrels will be replacing old ones while Buffalo Gals want to add flowers before Mother’s Day to the new barrels. The flowers are expected to cost around $300.
— Cub Scout Pack 124 wants to be involved in projects around town, said Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka. “(It is) really great to have youth helping out,” she said.
— The sidewalk project will be addressed in the next grant cycle, the commission said. Both clean up and extension of sidewalks will be included.
— Joe Roberts is interested in doing odd jobs around the city. “Anything that gets me out of the house,” he said.
— Steven Popp will add mulch and fix up the playground areas in addition to his existing contract with mowing of the city.
— $300 fotm economic development is being given to assist with this year’s Easter egg hunt which will be Saturday, April 3. The fee to the city was also waived.
— Certification with Stamping Ground Fire Department is at 100 percent.
— Street parking concerns were addressed.
— Mayor Murphy wanted to note, every department within the city has been authorized and has been updated to new computers with external hard drives. City IT infrastructure is at 100 percent, he said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.