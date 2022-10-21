The Southern Cook Off Challenge, started by Chef Operations Manager Joseph Lane last year, is being held Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Southern Deli and Tavern in Lexington. Proceeds benefit Sisters Road to Freedom.

This year’s competitors, according to Lane’s social media, are: returning competitor, Damian Johnson, Chef Alejandro Amador and Chef de Partie Jonathan Carter. 

