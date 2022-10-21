The Southern Cook Off Challenge, started by Chef Operations Manager Joseph Lane last year, is being held Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Southern Deli and Tavern in Lexington. Proceeds benefit Sisters Road to Freedom.
This year’s competitors, according to Lane’s social media, are: returning competitor, Damian Johnson, Chef Alejandro Amador and Chef de Partie Jonathan Carter.
“After I left Georgetown…I realized cooking was something (I had) a passion for,” Lane said. “So, I went to culinary school.”
Lane went on to cut his teeth at the Idle Hour Country Club, later finding himself at the Southern Deli and Tavern.
“Initially, (starting the competition) was the concept of … could I do something like this,” Lane said. “And, if I could do it, how is the best way to do it?”
Last year, Lane brought in three competitors who would cook for a panel of judges while the audience would be able to watch the events unfold. He also wanted to benefit a local nonprofit in the process.
“I look(ed) for places that have a strong mission statement and do what they say they are going to do,” he said. “Sisters Road to Freedom checked all those boxes, and they are a remarkable organization.”
With the open-concept kitchen, audience members are able to watch the competitors cook, Lane said. Selling food and drinks at the event will benefit the nonprofit.
Competitors are able to enter free-of-charge, he said. Winners receive a plaque and bragging rights.
“When Damian asked if he could do it again…because he competed well last year, we (were) like, it would be good to have a strong competitor come back again,” Lane said.
Amador “picked up” cooking from his dad.
“I started cooking about eight years ago,” Amador said.
After a co-worker was asked to compete again this year, the opportunity was passed on to Amador, he said.
“It’s always exciting to do something a little competitive,” Amador said. “I have a competitive drive.”
Amador looks at the experience as a way to learn.
The competition offers a space for area cooks to grow, he said.
Carter moved his way up in the restaurant business in Alaska, having been a dishwasher turned kitchen manager.
From there, Carter bounced around after a major car accident that led to a year-and-a-half recovery, having to relearn skills, Carter said.
Carter then moved to Kentucky for culinary school, he said.
“After the move to Kentucky, I decided to start working at this place called The Horse and Jockey,” Carter said. “As a prep cook, I started there. And, then, shortly after that I became executive chef.”
After the Horse and Jockey closed, Carter now works at Azur and The Blue Heron, he said.
“(The cook off) is a great way to pull different chefs from different restaurants … And see all the things we’ve learned from each of our own experiences,” Carter said.
Judges for the competition, according to Lane’s social media, are: Restauranteur, and owner of Southern Deli and Tavern, Bryan Henderson; Olivia Dunn, director of alumni relations at Georgetown College; Erin Goins with Bites of the Bluegrass; and Liz Hodge, Executive Director of A Running Start in partnership with the Hope Center.
The Southern Cook Off Challenge is something Lane hopes to see grow, he said.