Georgetown civic leader Maribeth Porter Hambrick passed away on July 16 at the age of 93.
Originally from Lexington, Hambrick spent her life serving Georgetown College, Georgetown Baptist Church and the Georgetown community.
She graduated from Atherton High School in Louisville and earned a BA from Georgetown College in 1949.
While at Georgetown College, she met the late Dr. Horace Hambrick, and the pair was married for over 66 years.
Hambrick belonged to many groups and organizations and oftentimes held leadership positions within them. She served as the president of several organizations, including the Georgetown Book Club, Garth School PTA, Scott County Woman’s Club and the Scott County Council of the Arts.
Additionally, Hambrick headed Scott County fundraising drives for the Cancer Crusade, Polio, the American Red Cross, the March of Dimes, the Council for the Arts and the Day for Georgetown College.
Hambrick, along with her husband, are members of the Georgetown College Hall of Fame and dedicated many years to serving Georgetown College. She was the president of Sigma Kappa sorority and served as a chapter advisor and fundraiser for the current Sigma Kappa house. She held positions on the Georgetown College Board of Trustees and the Marshall Center Board. She was the president of the Alumni Association and received an Alumni Achievement Award. Along with her numerous positions, the college also granted her an honorary Doctor of Letters.
Along with her service to the college, Hambrick was heavily involved with her local church. She was the church secretary, the longtime director of the Girls Auxiliary and the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and a Sunday School teacher. In 1989, she was elected the first female deacon.
In 1971, Hambrick was named “Outstanding Woman” by the Georgetown Woman’s Club. She also served as the co-chair of the children’s program at Friendship International for two decades.
More personally, Hambrick is remembered for being “a devout Christian, a champion of the poor and downtrodden and instilled in those who knew her the values of service.”
Georgetown historian Ann Bevins described Hambrick as “a local force of nature.”
Hambrick is survived by her children, Dr. Horace Porter Hambrick and Mary Burch Ratliff, her brother Dr. Robert Jared Porter, sister-in-law Mary Hambrick Overall and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Hambrick will take place on July 31 in the Georgetown Cemetery.
Abby Hooven can be reached at ahooven@news-graphic.com.