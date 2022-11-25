Far Out Espresso is relocating to Lexington.
Tyler Rogers, the owner of the Georgetown coffee shop took to Facebook, sharing an update after differences with planning and zoning were unresolved.
“The last few weeks have been an absolute whirlwind and I cannot express how much I appreciate all the support we have received,” Rogers wrote in the social media post. “This community has supported my dream from day one and it means the world to me.
“Today, I have bittersweet but exciting news to share with our Far Out Espresso community. This Sunday, Nov. 27, will be our last day at our Kroger location in Georgetown. Despite all of the calls, emails, and support we received, we were unable to resolve our issues with the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission and could not find another viable spot for relocation in Georgetown.”
Owning a coffee shop has been a dream for Rogers since he was young. He, and Luis Aguilar opened Far Out Espresso in Georgetown straight out of high school after converting a horse trailer into the food truck customers see today. But, now, according to the post, there will be a storefront in Downtown Lexington on High Street.
“I have signed a lease on a beautiful cafe space in historic downtown Lexington, where I believe we will be able to take our concept to the next level,” Rogers said. “Our new space comes complete with a spacious dining room, a dedicated gift shop, and a great outdoor patio space.
After the move, Far Out Espresso will be rebranding to: Far Out Espresso - Italian Cafe. With this, new menu items will be available, according to the Facebook post.
“I want to give a huge thank you to our Far Out Espresso community for their generous contributions on GoFundMe which will be very helpful as we enter the process of moving,” he said. “I also want to thank our landlord David Lusby for allowing us to remain open through November rent-free and for making a generous financial contribution that has made a significant difference in our ability to stay open and relocate successfully. “David Lusby, along with many other local Georgetown business owners have had our back through this and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
There is a GoFundMe still open for Far Out Espresso as they deal with the cost of relocation. Currently, the crowdfunded campaign sits at $3,905 of a $25,000 goal.
“I know this isn’t the outcome our Georgetown fans were hoping for, but it is the only option I had in order to remain in business,” Rogers said. “Our battle is still not over. We still have a lot of expenses related to our current location so our GoFundMe is still up and accepting donations.
“I ask that everyone please help us by sharing this post and spreading the word about our new location. I look forward to seeing everyone come in this week to get their drinks before we close, and we hope to see you at our new location in the near future.”