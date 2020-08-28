Two crimes that shocked Scott County may be linked to a pair of homicides in Lexington.
The shooting on Marks Street and a carjacking in a McDonald’s parking lot are each linked to separate homicides in Lexington, said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse.
Georgetown Police are working closely with the Lexington Police Department in the investigation of both incidents that, so far, appear to be unrelated, Bosse said. The homicides are similar that they both involve teenage shooting deaths.
So far, there is no indication the homicides are gang related, although Bosse said, “I would not be surprised.”
On Aug. 17 about 12:10 a.m., a house on Marks Street was riddled with some 80 rounds as someone drove through the normally quiet neighborhood firing a pair of handguns, police said. Police estimated as many as 100 rounds were fired. An adjacent house and another behind the targeted house were also struck with several rounds, police said.
No one was home at the targeted house, although the family pet, a dog, was inside but uninjured. No one was injured during the shooting spree.
“Upon arrival, (police) noticed the street literally littered with gun casings,” said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan. “In my 28 years here, I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Bosse could not elaborate on the connection between the Marks Street house and the Lexington homicide due to the ongoing investigation.
Last Saturday, Aug. 21, a black male approached a car waiting in the Southgate McDonald’s parking lot about 12:15 a.m. and put a gun in the face of the driver who was waiting to pick up a restaurant employee, police said. The victim got out of the car and the man took off with the car and much of her personal items, including a purse and cellphone.
The car was a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and has not been recovered.
Due to the ongoing investigation, Bosse said he could not give additional details.
There have been five homicides in Lexington in a nine-day span over two weeks. Four of those have been teenage victims.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington is not “random.”
