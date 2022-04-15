STAMPING GROUND — Keith Barkley, along with his family, have been nominated by the Christian Voice Magazine for several awards.
Keith Barkley and Family Tradition has been nominated by Christian Voice Magazine for Favorite Southern Gospel Group, Favorite Musician and Living Legend award. Barkley has previously won Favorite Musician from the magazine.
Barkley’s musical career spans 40 years, which is noted in his Living Legend nomination.
“I’ll tell you what, it is a humbling experience,” Barkley said. “It’s humbling to know people think of you that much. I do not take it lightly, and it is a high responsibility.”
“Awards and anything like that is just the icing on the cake, but the real honor is to know we have this platform that God has given us, to let the world see Jesus,” said Tabatha, Barkley’s wife.
Tanner Barkley is the third family member to participate in music ministry.
“All I can say is I am overwhelmed and it’s by the hand of God that this has happened,” he said. “This is a job, but it is also a calling, and you don’t retire from a calling.”
Family is an important part of the ministry, Barkley said.
“When we are able to step out on a platform in a church or on a concert stage somewhere, to look over and see my wife beside me, and my son on the other side of her, that is a phenomenal feeling. And I am so blessed to have that,” he said.
The winners will be selected by votes and the deadline to vote is May 1. Votes can be cast by visiting www.christianvoicemagazine.com or on the Keith Barkley & Family Tradition Facebook page.
