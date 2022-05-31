It’s not too late to sign up for a summer CSA share from three local Scott County Farms- Elmwood Stock Farm, HomeGrown Direct-Handpicked, and Triple J Farm are offering a variety of options to purchase produce, meat, and other locally grown and produced products this summer.
Community supported agriculture programs, or CSA Farm shares, are programs where customers commit in advance to buying produce or other goods directly from local farmers for an entire season. Customers can pay as they go or upfront, which gives the farms capital for investment early in the growing season. Early CSA signups help offset the cost of seeds, labor, and greenhouse expenses early in the year, said Mac Stone, co-owner of Elmwood Stock Farm.
CSAs typically provide customers with a weekly box or bag of in-season produce either delivered to their home or available for pickup. Depending on the program eggs, meats and canned goods may be available as add-ons. Most programs offer a variety of sizes and price points and have options to skip a week or customize produce options.
“We wanted to make sure when we started Handpicked that we had an option for any kind of budget, and that everybody has access to some fresh and local veggies,” said Megan Sharpe, co-owner of HomeGrown Direct-Handpicked.
The produce options change weekly throughout the season based on availability.
Elmwood Stock Farm and Triple J Farm offer customers the ability to customize their boxes from available options online and Handpicked posts weekly updates on what is in their boxes to give customers the opportunity to make substitutions if desired.
Prices range from around $25 to $50 per week for 18-20 weeks. Triple J Farm offers a half share (for two to four people) for 18 weeks for $450 and a full share for four to six people for $850. Handpicked offers three different size options, for one to two people, two to four people and four to six people. Elmwood also offers three sizes, a “mini”, a “regular” and a “robust” vegetable share and offers meat and egg packages as an add-on or separately.
This summer Kentuckians can expect to see tomatoes, corn, eggplant, squash, peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe, berries, apples, potatoes, onions, green beans and more in CSA boxes, the farmers said. This year Handpicked is looking forward to having some more exotic produce like purple broccoli and unique types of potatoes.
“We’re trying to really bring these exciting new products that you can’t get at the grocery,” Sharpe said.
All three farms are a family affair.
Beckham and Jacob Sharpe of Handpicked are ninth generation Kentucky farmers and run Homegrown Direct and Handpicked without any employees, just the help of their wives, Amber and Megan, who both work full time in addition to running the CSA program.
“On a really busy day we’re going to pull in some cousins and they’re going to help us get the boxes packed,” said Megan Sharpe, whose goal for 2022 is to provide CSA boxes for 500 families in addition to the family’s wholesale produce and beef operation. “The family is the sole motor to this farm. My husband Jacob and his brother Beckham manage the day to day...Amber and I are there to make sure that the boxes are getting packed, all the produce is up to par to go out to our Handpicked customers.
“And it’s kind of like an assembly line...So we’re really eliminating some of that lag time where the produce may sit on a distribution center, or it might sit on a grocery shelf. You guys are gonna get the freshest produce that we have, the freshest produce that you can get anywhere. And it’s going to last you a little bit longer, and it’s going to taste a lot better.”
Elmwood Stock Farm is a sixth generation family farm with Cecil and Kay Bell helping out with the Angus cattle, son John overseeing the vegetable production, Berkshire pigs, and partnering with the cattle, and daughter Ann and her husband Mac Stone managing the CSA program and poultry and sheep flocks.
“I married up when I married in,” said Mac Stone of his participation in the family business, which also raises heritage organic turkeys.
Triple J is named for the fourth generation of family to farm in Scott County: Jeremy, Jared and Jessica. Now grown, Jessica Hughes still runs the farm today with her father Stewart Hughes, while Jared has branched into the Thoroughbred industry.
The farmers said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how they do business and their relationship with their customers.
“After the pandemic there was a mad dash for people to gather their food...but they have learned that we’re here for them. They can pre-order, they can secure their food supply, they don’t have to be anxious about it. We’re here for them and they’re here for us,” Stone said.
For those customers who are unable to commit to a full CSA share Triple J and Elmwood can both be found at the Scott County Farmer’s Market at the city parking lot behind the Courthouse at N. Broadway and Washington Street on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Do you know of any other local farms offering CSA programs? Please e-mail emorey@news-graphic.com.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.