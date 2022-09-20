Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15) is right around the corner, and local fire departments are gearing up for the big week by hosting a competition in their communities to find a junior fire chief fit for the job. 

Scott County and Georgetown Fire Departments are collaborating this year, taking video submissions via Facebook. Though they’ve appointed junior fire marshals in the past, who participated in annual parades, the junior fire chief will work alongside fire department staff throughout the year to educate their peers and community on the importance of fire safety and creation of evacuation plans. 

