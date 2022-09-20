Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15) is right around the corner, and local fire departments are gearing up for the big week by hosting a competition in their communities to find a junior fire chief fit for the job.
Scott County and Georgetown Fire Departments are collaborating this year, taking video submissions via Facebook. Though they’ve appointed junior fire marshals in the past, who participated in annual parades, the junior fire chief will work alongside fire department staff throughout the year to educate their peers and community on the importance of fire safety and creation of evacuation plans.
Each year, the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) sets the mood for Fire Prevention Week with a certain theme. This year’s theme is special in its own way, as it is the 100th year Fire Prevention Week has taken place. “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape” is the theme uniting communities across the nation in fire safety practices, and Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Seth Johnson said it’s a great way to encourage children in the community to join in through a competition.
“Kids from second through fifth grade will make a video with their parents at their home planning an escape. They’re looking for kids drawing a map of the home, showing all the doors and the windows, finding two ways out and then actually practicing in the event that a fire were to occur, practicing what they just planned, and then once they get outside, having a meeting place for everyone,” Johnson said.
The idea was thought to be a fun, creative way to get children involved in Fire Prevention Week, with a deadline to submit their videos to either the Georgetown Fire Department or Scott County Fire Department Facebook pages by Oct. 7 at midnight. Johnson said a committee between the fire departments will be viewing the videos, selecting a winner of the competition. The winner will then be announced at the Battle of the Badges softball game on Oct. 16.
“You know, that junior fire chief will play a pivotal role throughout basically a one-year term helping both fire departments educate the public on fire prevention measures. Just like anything, planning is of the utmost importance because you never know when that fire will happen. You know, it could be the middle of the day or it could be in the middle of the night, and just like the theme says, fire does not wait.
“It’s not going to wait for you to plan, it’s not going to wait for you to be able to get out, so you have to plan the escape. It’s very important that not only parents, but I think families in general, together, are practicing these measures, so when it does happen, they already have a plan in place. They know where to go, they know how they’re going to get out, and then they know where they’re going to meet up. It could be the difference between life or death,” Johnson said.
It’s an exciting time for not only students seeking to enter the competition, but also for fire department staff, said Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson.
“I think it’s going to be a cool experience for myself and Chief (John) Ward to be able to have someone that can kind of be our ambassador for the youth, being able to have them go out and share with their peers,” Thompson said. “That’s the age when the kids are able to really start to understand what’s going on, and for them to know that they’re going to be able to help their parents and be able to help their grandparents and be able to help the community.”
Thompson said although they teach staff how to go out, teach fire prevention and educate younger individuals, it is sometimes hard to get on the same level of thought process as a second, third, fourth or fifth grader.
“Being able to have someone that age be able to explain, you know, to their peers, it’s going to be exciting. They learn differently, they think differently, and a second grader, a fifth grader now is a lot different than even when I was in school,” Thompson said. “Utilizing different technology and being able to do different things like they do now, it’s going to be exciting to see the different ideas that they come up with. That’s what we’ll do. We’ll ask them some of their thoughts on how it’s a good way for us to reach other children.”
Thompson said it also gives younger people in the community an opportunity to learn about their local fire departments, potentially offering them a gateway to a fulfilling career in their future.
“If there’s any schools or any churches that would like for us to come out and visit during the month of October, go on and start calling so we can get it on the schedule. It’s a very busy month for us,” he said.
For more information about this year’s Fire Prevention Week, scan the QR code associated with this story and watch a short clip from the NFPA about creating a fire escape plan.