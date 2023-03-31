beshear firefighters

Gov. Andy Beshear recently signed HB 157. A bill that will establish Urban and Search Rescue teams across the commonwealth. 

 Photo By Carlee Hogsten

 

Editor’s Note: Carlee is a graduate of Great Crossing High School and a journalism student at the University of Kentucky. Her father is Lt. Ryan Hogsten of the Lexington Fire Department. The News-Graphic invited Carlee to cover this event as a journalist.

