Editor’s Note: Carlee is a graduate of Great Crossing High School and a journalism student at the University of Kentucky. Her father is Lt. Ryan Hogsten of the Lexington Fire Department. The News-Graphic invited Carlee to cover this event as a journalist.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill Monday establishing the Urban Search and Rescue teams, which will provide future disaster response teams across the Commonwealth.
House Bill 157 was introduced by former firefighter, Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, as a response to the recent eastern Kentucky floods and 2021 western Kentucky tornados.
Lexington Fire Department Captain Ryan Hogsten and Lieutenant Doug Hargreaves are advocates of the USAR team.
“We need to have a team that gets here faster to respond to these disasters,” Hogsten said.
Kentucky has a group of people trained in types of responses and with 47 states in the country already having a USAR team, Kentucky needs its own, he said.
“A USAR team is a force multiplier of already existing teams,” Hogsten said. “A state USAR team doesn’t replace any local emergency response, it just enhances them.”
Both Georgetown residents Hogsten and Hargreaves participate in FEMA search and rescue operations for Ohio Task Force 1 and have been with the Kentucky Fire Service for 30 years.
During their careers, the two have been deployed to multiple national and state-wide disasters including the Surfside, Fl. condo collapse, Hurricane Irene, Mayfield, Ky. Candle Factory collapse, and the eastern Kentucky flooding.
The bill has been years in the making as fire and rescue personnel have been working for over 12 years to form a USAR team in Kentucky, according to Hogsten. They worked on the project until 2017, when progress came to a halt as they were unable to obtain any funding, he said.
“This stall was from 2017 until 2022, but after the floods, Rep. Mark Hart contacted myself and Doug Hargreaves to restart this initiative,” Hogsten said.
The USAR started out as a structural collapse team for events like the World Trade Center, and has expanded into a team for multiple types of community disasters, according to Hogsten.
The teams would respond to flooding, earthquakes, tornados, hurricanes, ice storms, and infrastructure collapses throughout the state, according to the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Initiative.
“We thought it would make sense if out of 10 regions, each region would have a small team,” Hargreaves said.
Kentucky needs these teams as they would be able to have a quick response time to a disaster rather than relying on a team from Ohio or Tennessee, according to Hogsten.
“If something happened in Bowling Green and the decision was to call USAR, our local regional teams could be there within two hours,” Hargreaves said.
As Kentucky was the only state in the Southeast without a formalized state USAR team, Beshear enacted House Bill 157 after it unanimously passed the House and Senate.
“Now that the bill has passed and the USAR program is established, we have until December of this year to get a final plan together with budgeting, equipment, and training needs,” Hogsten said.
The establishment of the USAR program might take time as there are still many resources and equipment needed, said Hargreaves.
“We believe that it will be two years to be fully deployable,” Hargreaves said. “Now within those two years we could be deployable on a small scale but several factors go into that.”
Although around 200 people in Kentucky have been trained for these disasters, many will need to be trained, said Hargreaves.
It was a group effort and there is credit due to the representatives and senators, Hogsten said. There’s a lot of people in this state to thank, including everyone in support of the bill and the safety of the Commonwealth, according to Hargreaves.
“This was truly a bi-partisan effort that proves if we all work together, we can make changes and be the positive force to save Kentuckians,” Hogsten said.