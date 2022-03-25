Scott County’s representatives in the Kentucky House stood on different sides, but each said they supported public schools as a bill to set up funding for public charter schools neared passage in the General Assembly.
The bill calling for initial charter school openings cleared the House Wednesday on a 51-46 votes, following a nearly three-hour debate and multiple changes in committee.
Rep. Cherylynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, who represents part of Scott County, was among the 46 lawmakers, including 22 Republicans who opposed the bill.
“This bill can call these two pilots public charters but at the end of the day, they are still charters,” Stevenson said on the House floor. “Essentially, that means they are private schools. Using public dollars, federal, state and local taxes to fund private schools is not anything I could ever vote for.”
Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, supported the bill.
“I am not against public schools,” Pratt said. “I am for students.”
Pratt said a visit with an African American Louisville minister and several others turned his support.
“This is only a pilot program for Louisville and northern Kentucky,” Pratt said and recalled the 2018 meeting. “They said only 30 percent of the students in the west end of Louisville were proficient in reading, writing and arithmetic. I was told that even though Louisville’s schools have a good graduation rate only about seven percent were able to pass the ACT test enough to get into college.
“They said we were condemning children of color to a life of crime. That’s why I voted for this.”
The bill has safeguards that will protect public schools, Pratt said.
“Local school boards are the only ones that can authorize a charter school,” he said. “No school board with less than 7500 students can authorize a charter. A charter cannot be faith-based and a charter cannot pick and choose its students. If a student applies, the charter must accept them. If more students apply than the charter can accept, there will be a blind draw to determine who gets in and who doesn’t.
“I am not against public schools, I’m voting for students. This is a pilot program. If they succeed or fail, we’ll be able to stack them up against each other and see.”
Northern Kentucky University has offered to administer the northern pilot charter, but nothing has been finalized, Pratt said.
Stevenson said it was all a smokescreen for using public money to fund a private enterprise.
“Most charters are for-profit businesses that are more about money than educating kids,” she said. “Even ‘public’ charters can charge uncapped administrative fees.”
The bill struggled through the House, an indication of its a controversial measure which Pratt acknowledged during his explanation of support. The bill was reassigned to the Education Committee, which experienced several last-minute membership changes which became important in its passage.
In 2017, the GOP-led legislature authorized charter schools, but did not include a permanent funding mechanism. This current bill sets up a long-term funding method which will include a mix of local and state support.
Charter opponents focused on how the bill will divert funding from public schools.
“In my opinion, House Bill 9 is a vote against public education,” said Rep. Timmy Truett, a Republican.
Supporters noted that charter schools give parents more choices.
“This is an option for our public schools to give parents a choice, to send their kids somewhere that the parent thinks is a better option for their child,” said Rep. Chad McCoy, a Republican. “These things are going on all over the country and they’re not going to hurt public schools. Ninety percent of the kids still go to traditional schools.”
Public education officials have pushed back hard against the bill, and several lawmakers said they expect legal challenges.
Rep. Lisa Willner, a Democrat, questioned the maneuvering prior to the vote, moving from one committee to another and changing the committee’s membership just prior to the vote.
“Some bills are meant to not pass out of committee because they’re not ready yet,” Willner told Associated Press. “And for the gamesmanship that has gone on to get a ‘yes’ and to get this out of committee, this is not good democratic process, this is not good governance, this is not transparency.”
Republicans Savannah Maddox and Mark Hart, who prior to redistricting represented portions of Scott County, each voted in favor of the charter school bill.
