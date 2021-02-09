Scott County’s legislative team — all Republicans — were in lockstep on the majority of state issues as they answered questions during the annual Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce breakfast Saturday.
The annual meeting was held via Zoom due to pandemic restrictions, but all four state legislators attended, including State Sen. Damon Thayer and representatives Phillip Pratt, Savannah Maddox and Mark Hart. John Cooper, a lobbyist and former chamber president, was the moderator, and questions were submitted before the meeting by chamber members.
The questions covered a variety of topics, but many centered on the pandemic, its impact, bills already passed that would limit the governor’s powers during an emergency and Gov. Andy Beshear’s handling of the pandemic.
“This whole thing has been bungled,” Thayer said about Beshear’s shutdowns and restrictions due to the pandemic. “Look to (Florida governor Ron) DeSantis as an example of a governor who has handled the pandemic right. Florida is wide open, and his numbers are better than ours.”
According to national COVID-19 statistics released Monday, Florida has reported 1.77 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 28,058 deaths. Florida’s population is 21.4 million. Kentucky has reported 376,253 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 4,020 deaths. Kentucky’s population is 4.4 million. DeSantis is a Republican and Beshear is a Democrat. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that Florida is the first state in the United States to have reported all 20 variants of the coronavirus.
“Hindsight is 20/20,” Maddox said. “Now, we can analyze what went right and what went wrong. I gave the governor the benefit of the doubt early in the pandemic, but the chief complaint is the General Assembly has had no input on the pandemic restrictions. The economic shutdowns have had a very detrimental effect on our economy. We needed more prudent measures.
“Look at what we have now: 62 percent of our workforce is collecting unemployment. Early on, restrictions were placed in interstate travel. Church services were banned. Shutdowns don’t work. (The General Assembly) has taken steps so that never again should Kentucky citizens be left without a voice.”
Pratt agreed.
“All I expect is for the governor to be consistent,” Pratt said. “Let the people these decisions are going to affect have a seat at the table.”
Beshear used the pandemic to push his own political agenda, Hart said.
“You can’t make these kind of decisions all by yourself,” Hart said. “He didn’t stay focused. A good leader relies on those around him. To completely ignore the legislature is wrong.”
Other topics discussed:
No-knock warrants:
Thayer said a bill was going to be proposed that prohibited no-knock warrants unless it involved kidnapping, terrorists or imminent danger. He expected it to pass.
In-person schools:
“Dr. (Kevin) Hub and the Scott County Schools system have done a great job despite the mandates handed down by the governor,” Thayer said. “An epic failure by this governor has been done to our schools.
“A result is that women’s participation in the workforce is at a 30-year low. That’s because of the restrictions placed on schools and daycare centers. It is unacceptable.”
Maddox agreed.
“Schools should be open and should have been open a long time ago,” she said. “The CDC has been very clear: students need to be in schools. When this is done, we need to take a long, hard long at the autopsy of the psychological impact of these school shutdowns.”
The children really hurt through the school shutdowns are those in lower-income brackets, Pratt said.
“Many families will make sure their children keep up or don’t fall too far behind,” he said. “But children with lower incomes will fall through the cracks.”
Legislation that enables college students to opt out of taking a vaccine. Some colleges are mandating vaccines so that classes may resume on campus.
Thayer said he took the vaccine because it was recommended by the CDC for all state elected officials and because he wanted to set an example.
“We don’t want people to feel like the government is mandating taking the vaccine,” Thayer said. “However, I want to encourage people to take the vaccines. I received the vaccine and other than a sore arm there were no side effects.
“Let’s not forget vaccinations have gotten us out of a lot of very bad situations before like polio and measles.”
Legislation that would ban a state mandate on wearing a mask.
“I don’t know that we want to weigh into that at all,” Thayer said. “I’m not thrilled to wear a mask, but I wear one everywhere I’m supposed to.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.