Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 5:57 pm
Don Marshall, a Georgetown man, was arrested Tuesday for the Lexington murder of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr.
Wallace was found dead on the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue from stab wounds, according to WKYT,
Marshall, 43, is being held at the Scott County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Fayette County, according to the news station.
Marshall has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.