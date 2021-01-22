A Georgetown man was booked at the Scott County Detention Center on Monday afternoon and charged with multiple counts of burglary and organized crime.
Joshua Wayne Thomas, 21, is charged with first- and second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property under $500 and engaged in organized crime. Both the first-degree burglary and organized crime charges are Class B felonies. His bond was set at $250,000.
Georgetown Police Detective Chris Faas said Thomas, along with three other individuals, were arrested and charged for a burglary on Lisa Court that took place in September 2019. The three other individuals involved were Jah’Quez Crutchfield, Jonathan Hofstetter and Madison Phillips.
Both Crutchfield and Hofstetter were also charged with first- and second-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime, with all individuals involved having their bond set at $250,000 Phillips received charges for first- and second-degree burglary complicity and engaging in organized crime for driving the three men to the scene of the crime.
Faas said the individuals burglarized the residence in September 2019 looking for Xanax. The group had attempted to burglarize the residence previously, but they were unable to located the Xanax on their first attempt.
“Three armed individuals forced their way into the home, and one had assaulted a victim physically,” Faas said. “It was some random things, it wasn’t anything of significant value, but there was a large quantity of Xanax that was stolen.”
Phillips was the first individual located once Faas started investigating the burglary, and she admitted to driving the three other individuals to the residence. Faas said this led to the arrest of Crutchfield and Hofstetter.
However, Thomas was arrested in Fayette County on June 25, 2020 after fleeing from a Fayette County constable and being found later. He remained in Fayette County on those charges until Monday afternoon.
“He had some additional charges from fleeing from law enforcement, but he had an open arrest warrant for this case” Faas said.
There were a variety of factors that set the bond at $250,000, said Faas.
“He had the first-degree burglary charge and engaging in organized crime charge. Those are Class B felonies, so they’re pretty severe,” Faas said. “He has also been indicted by a grand jury, so it’s been sent to the circuit court level. The bond is a lot higher because probable cause has been found and they’ve been indicted.”
Crutchfield, a Georgetown native, is still being held on murder and first-degree robbery charges in Fayette County after the alleged drug-related murder of 19-year-old Nathaniel Shelby on Sept. 3, 2019. Last year, Phillips was released on bond and Hofstetter was released on home incarceration.
Thomas is still being held at the Scott County Detention Center and is schedule to have a status hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
