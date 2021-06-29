LEXINGTON —A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street on Saturday night in Fayette County.
Robert Lynn Snow, 49, of Stamping Ground, was hit by the vehicle while trying to cross Athens Boronesboro Road on foot near I-75 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The man died at the scene.
Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department told the Herald-Leader the driver who hit the man initially left the scene, but then came back. He was cited, but not arrested.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, June 28 at the state medical examiner’s office. As of Monday afternoon, funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.