Georgetown’s Marine Corps League was founded in 2017, but they have been giving back to the community ever since.
The Georgetown chapter of the Marine Corps League, known as Victor H. Carr detachment 1447, is a congressionally chartered Marine Corps veteran’s service organization. It was named after Carr because he received a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service during World War II in the Battle of Okinawa.
Currently the group has approximately 40 members, but Dan Antis, commandant of the Georgetown chapter, said they are looking to recruit more veterans in the area. The Marine Corps League chapter is open to any honorably discharged Marine, Navy corpsman or Naval chapman that was assigned to the fleet Marine force during a battle.
“Those are the kind of folks that are allowed to join us,” he said. “We’ve got 40 members right now on roll. We started three years ago or so, we only had 25. So we’ve grown a little bit.”
A big part of the drive behind joining the league is the ability to serve in a new capacity, Antis said.
“I think as Marines, we were all really proud to serve our country,” he said. “Now it’s time to serve our community, especially the veterans in our community. We’re all proud to do that. As part of our philanthropy, we support veterans and veterans organizations, primarily Marines.”
The donation-driven organization has held and sponsored various community events and fundraisers, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and tries to put that back into the community.
“Every year’s a little different, but about 90 percent of what we bring in we give back to our community,” Antis said. “It varies from year to year and the total value depends on our income for the year, but our income is solely from donations from our community.”
A few events and fundraisers have been affected by the pandemic, one of which was called Rosebud.
“We’d pass out rosebuds to honor our veterans,” Antis said. “We used to go to Walmart two or three times a year and people would get a rosebud and they would donate. But because of COVID, we couldn’t do that.”
The league would also do a Military Birthday Ball every year on Nov. 12 to celebrate the birth of the Marine Corps, but unfortunately it had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
“Traditionally, the Marine Corps has a ball for their people, active duty members, but our Marine Corps League also has a ball for veterans that is organized,” Antis said. “Two years ago, we met at the Hilton Garden Inn at the little bathroom there. We had about 80 attendees, we had a nice dinner, a DJ, bar, gave away awards for the year, door prizes and a silent auction to earn some funds.”
Fortunately, the group was able to make-up for those missing funds from Rosebud and the Military Birthday Ball with their first golf outing in August 2020, something they hope to repeat this year.
“We planned our first golf out last August, and we thought we were going to have to cancel that but we didn’t,” Antis said. “It was a very successful outing. Fortunately, the funds from that were able to support everything that we missed through Rosebud.”
Because of the event’s success and involving from the community, Antis said the group hopes to make the golf outing an annual event. Community sponsors for last year’s outing included Applebees, Thrivent Financial, Adient Georgetown and 84 Lumber.
“We want to do it every year because it became a key fundraiser,” he said. “We get hole sponsors from our community and different organizations chip in. Then that money we use to sustain our league for the next year. It’s nice situation.”
The 2021 golf outing is scheduled for 7 a.m. Aug. 29 at Long View Golf Club. The entry fee is $240 which covers four players per team and includes green and cart fees, coffee, donuts, box lunch, awards and door prizes. Antis said he believes the outing was a success in spite of the pandemic because golf is a more solitary activity.
The group also began an honor guard last year to honor deceased veterans alongside the American Legion. Antis said the group felt this was an important activity to get involved in.
“We attend the funeral and we perform a ritual for the deceased Marine,” he said. “They have a flag and they drape it over the casket. Usually, a member of the active duty Marine Corps will actually be there to fold the flag and give it to the surviving spouse or family. Our portion is that we honor the Marine by standing by the casket for an hour while we’s being viewed. We do what they call a walkthrough. We carry the U.S. flag and the Marine Corps flag, and our members march through the funeral home, just to celebrate then. Then, and we do it jointly with the American Legion, but we actually perform a 21-gun salute.”
The league also helps out with the Georgetown Fire Department’s Toys for Tots program, and the Fraternal Order of Police’s Shop with a Cop events around the holidays. Other philanthropic activities include Wreaths Across America to honor deceased veterans, Kentucky Honor Flight to sponsor veteran trips to Washington, D.C. war memorials, Semper K9 to aid service dogs and Camp Brown Bear for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 7 - 8 p.m., with a social hour prior beginning at 6 p.m. at the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police lodge located at 401 Outlet Drive Suite #230 in Georgetown. Annual memberships cost $30 per year. Those interested in joining or donating can contact Antis at dantis2010@gmail.com.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.