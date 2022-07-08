Georgetown will become the regular home of a central Kentucky radio show, that features local musicians from Kentucky and surrounding states.
Overtones LIVE, a division of Listen Locally, has found a permanent home in Georgetown at the Tipsy Cow Bar. What started this spring as a bi-monthly collaboration will become a weekly event on Thursdays starting in September. The show, hosted by Renee Collins Cobb and a weekly guest co-host, is broadcast on radio stations in Kentucky, Texas and online.
Five years ago the production began as a studio recording, but there were limitations of recording live bands in small spaces. Production moved to the Lyric Theater in Lexington and then during the COVID pandemic they began to experiment with other formats.
“What it is now, and what it has come to be is a live concert experience that people can come in and watch being filmed and recorded,” said Collins Cobb. “And then they can tune in a couple of weeks later to a variety of our radio stations to hear the finished product. At that time, it becomes a podcast, and it also goes up to our YouTube channel. So it can kind of live in history forever.
“It’s been an evolution that’s come out of one part of a vision, but also as a necessity and an adaptation with the changing times that we’ve been faced with over the years.”
Collins Cobb describes the program as part live concert-part interview.
“In the course of the show, you will see our artists perform a majority of their original work,” she said. “But with that comes a setup where they can describe the songwriting process that they use, we also have an interview portion where they kind of go into what music does for them.”
“The cool thing about Overtones is they come in and they do an interview,” said Tipsy Cow co-owner Andrew Hill. “They sort of emcee, like host the show. And then they put it out on all the different social media outlets and on broadcasts and radio stations. And those are things that we just wouldn’t have done on our own. That partnership has given us those opportunities to get into different ways of getting this talent out to more people.”
The Tipsy Cow, located in the Outlet Center, had already been offering an acoustic music concert series Thursday nights, but owners of the bar said the collaboration with Overtones LIVE has expanded their network of musicians and patrons.
“Overtones has provided us a new, different avenue of musicians and type of music that we haven’t had before,” said founder and co-owner Scottie Williams. “They’ve brought in new artists, different time frames than we’re used to. And they have brought a whole new crowd to our place of business for that music. It’s actually opened up some more local things for Georgetown, in the community.”
Co-owner Erin Hill said one of their goals has been to bring live music events to Georgetown so that people don’t have to travel to Lexington or Louisville.
“The outreach that we’ve gotten and the feedback that we’ve gotten from the community members especially, it’s been wonderful,” Hill said. “With me personally, I’ve just formed so many wonderful friendships and relationships out of it, too. It’s been tremendous.”
“Georgetown has been a very good home for us,” said Collins Cobb. “The people of Georgetown that have been visiting our show have been very complimentary and very supportive, and provide a fantastic energy here for the artists to be on this beautiful stage each and every week…And it’s why we are able to draw from a lot of parts of the state that aren’t tremendously far away for artists to travel from. So this allows us to expand our reach…we can pull from the Cincinnati area, for example, Northern Kentucky, we can pull from Louisville pretty easily.”
The show has been successful in helping local artists get national exposure by providing them with a professional production they can use to promote their careers and through an increased presence on the awards show circuit, said Collins Cobb.
“We also have been very active in submitting nominations for the local artists that have been a part of our show,” she said. “In January, we were awarded Critics Choice at the Lexington Music Awards….Also, the sound engineers that have been part of our show have recently won Appalachian Arts Entertainment Awards. And we have several of our artists now that have been nominated for the more nationally recognized Josie Music Awards, which will take place at the Grand Ole Opry theater in October.
“So, we not only are going down as nominees, but we are going down there to really support and enjoy the success that the artists have experienced as a result of being on Overtones LIVE.
“We’re working in concert. And that’s literally what we are doing. We’re working with a lot of people in concert and in a concert to bring the best of what Kentucky has to offer music fans, to a broader audience.”
For more information on Overtones LIVE follow them on Facebook or visit overtoneslive.com.
