A locally produced virtual Christmas musical is coming to a computer screen near you.
‘No Vacancy,’ was written by Nathaniel Price some 15 years ago and performed around Illinois, Mississippi and Kentucky. Now that there has been minimal live music throughout the year, Price said he was looking to play some music and thought this would be a great fundraiser.
‘No Vacancy’ is being put on to raise money for local organizations in Scott County. The AMEN House, Gathering Place Mission, Elizabeth’s Village and Transform Scott County are all a part of this virtual musical, he said.
“These four nonprofits are on the front lines every day,” Price said. “I think it’d be awesome if we raised $20,000.”
Money raised will be split four ways between the nonprofits, he said.
The musical, with all original music, will be broadcast on Transform Scott County’s Facebook page Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
“We’re making this a family show,” he said.
Price and his family will be performing the original songs.
“I love Christmas music,” Price said. “I love musical theatre. It was one of those things (where) I think, ‘I can tell this story through song.’”
