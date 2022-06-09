Like any other week, Caitlin Huff thought her back pain was simply the result of a long work week. The reality, however, was that Huff would later be paralyzed from the rib cage down.
On May 21, Huff’s back pain began to worsen, with her right leg developing a tingly sensation, she said.
“Sort of like the ‘pins and needles.’ At first I chalked it up to sciatica, but as the pain got worse, I knew something was wrong. It got to the point that no matter how I sat, laid or stood, I could not get any kind of relief,” Huff said.
During a trip to the emergency room at 11 p.m. on May 22, Huff nearly collapsed as she went to step out of her car. A nearby housekeeper taking a break saw her struggling and ran to get a wheelchair, she said.
Hospital staff worked quickly and decided Huff needed an MRI before rushing her to the University of Kentucky Hospital. Upon her arrival at approximately 3 a.m., doctors began taking blood for labs and performing physical exams. Huff said it was during this time the numbness and tingling in her right leg seemed to spread to her left leg as well.
“It wasn’t until I got an MRI that they had any idea what exactly we were dealing with. The MRI showed a cavernoma, or a malformation of blood vessels, in my spinal cord. What caused me so much pain was that the cavernoma had ruptured and was bleeding into my spinal cord. This was causing swelling, pressure and inflammation, and in turn, a lot of damage,” she said.
Between the time of the MRI and the next morning, Huff said she slowly lost more and more sensation in her legs, and eventually, her motor control.
“Within the last few hours before I went in for surgery, it was clear that I may be looking at paralysis. My injury is at the T8 vertebrae, but there’s damage up to T5,” she said. “I had the procedure the following morning with the neurosurgery team to remove the cavernoma, and they also removed a blood clot that had formed.”
Huff remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the next four days before moving back into a regular hospital room for recovery. Since then, Huff has been transferred to Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital for physical therapy and occupational therapy rehabilitation.
“I’m doing a lot of physical and occupational therapies here to learn how to function and move as a paraplegic. It’s definitely hard, but this is a great facility and I think I’m going to learn a lot here,” she said. “The doctors have made it clear that I should keep a positive attitude, but that I should go in with the understanding that I will be learning ways to live this new lifestyle, as I will spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair. I am completely paralyzed from my rib cage down.”
But Huff’s struggles don’t end with her recent paralysis, as she and her family have taken a financial blow following her hospitalization. Both Huff and her husband, who has been helping care for her, are off from work, she said.
“Once he returns, he’ll still have to take off intermittently for follow up doctors and therapy appointments. The effects of being off work are, of course, getting behind on our normal bills, and on top of that, the huge medical bills we will be getting hit with,” she said.
The financial concern extends past basic necessities like food and shelter expenses, Huff said. The family now has to consider the cost of supplies and renovations needed to accommodate Huff’s new lifestyle.
“We will have to remodel nearly every room in our small-ish house so I can access everything: widen all the doorways; remove carpet and put down flooring; put in a new shower that is accessible; get a front load washer so I can do laundry; get a refrigerator with a bottom freezer so I can access all food; build a porch and ramp for ease of access to and from the house. We will also eventually have to purchase a new vehicle with steering wheel controls if I hope to ever drive again,” she said.
The family is also hoping to pull their funds together to purchase a motorized wheelchair. With a two-year-old son, whom she will be at home alone with the majority of the day, Huff said being able to raise up to countertops to make her son meals and lower herself so she can play with him would be beneficial, too.
“I just don’t want mommy in a wheelchair to affect him,” she said.
After her own experience, Huff said she wants others to be aware of their bodies and advocate for themselves, noting things can change at any second.
“[If you] notice any changes, address them immediately. Don’t be afraid to seek out a second opinion if you feel like something is wrong. The body you have is the only one you get, so treat it that way and make taking care of it a priority.”
One of her friends created a GoFundMe campaign for Huff and her family while she was in the hospital. The fundraiser can be accessed here.