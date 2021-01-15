The entertainment industry is just one of many being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The local movie theater, bar and museum in Georgetown have all experienced a decline in revenue and visitors since the outbreak resulted in several government mandates that first began back in March. These social distancing restrictions and occasional closures are still having lasting effects on these businesses in Georgetown.
Slainte Public House is the only bar in Georgetown and co-owner Matt Nunn said the impact to his business has been “devastating.”
“It’s just been devastating to us through a financial perspective,” he said. “We’ve lost a revenue this year with increased cost of PPE (personal protective equipment) and adding staff.”
Nunn said Slainte had to hire additional staff to accommodate table service, which the traditional Irish pub did not have before. That, in combination with PPE costs and a decline in customers, have contributed to the decline.
“Revenue is down and costs are up,” he said. “That’s not a good formula for success for any business. Plus, there’s the emotional stress and impact when you create a small business from the floor up with blood, sweat and tears.”
Slainte initially closed on March 16 per the state’s mandates, something Nunn said was the first critical hit to the business during the pandemic.
“For us, as an Irish bar, it was devastating,” he said. “St. Patrick’s Day is our biggest day of the year. We had a whole week of activities planned that we had to cancel. One, you’re losing your biggest revenue period, but on top of that, all the work you had done organizing everything and planning everything is gone. It’s a double-whammy.”
The pub was briefly re-opened in May, but since the pandemic began, they have been struggling to adapt. Part of these changes included adding an outdoor seating area.
“We spread out to include an outdoor seating area during the spring and summer so people can maintain distancing, even outdoors,” Nunn said. “We had tables and chairs in the parking lot. It’s not quite as nice as the courtyard, but we spent a lot of money on plants and things.”
Fortunately, Nunn said Slainte was able to offset some of the costs through PPE loans and the food and restaurant relief funds distributed at the state level, but those funds “don’t make up for the losses.”
Nunn said Slainte had additional challenges because it operates strictly as a bar as opposed to a restaurant and, as such, was not allowed to re-open at the same time as restaurants. This also meant the pub was unable to take advantage of local delivery apps, such as DoorDash and take-out services.
“The government only allowed restaurants to open at that point and our conundrum was to find a way to open or go out of business,” he said. “We had to find a way to open and our belief was eating food does not make it less risky, so we added hot dogs in May and initially it was a requirement to enter. You had to buy a hot dog, almost like a cover charge. Some people even called it a ‘cover dog.’ In early July we were able to make hot dogs voluntary.”
Nunn said he initially didn’t like the idea of forcing patrons to purchase a hot dog, so Slainte donated the monetary equivalent of every $2 hot dog purchase to The Gathering Place Mission.
Slainte isn’t the only business struggling financially amid restrictions during this ongoing pandemic. The Theatres of Georgetown, which is locally owned and operated, is the only movie theater in Georgetown.
Scott Rhoaden, director of operations at the Theatres of Georgetown, said the theater has primarily suffered from a lack of new releases due to COVID-19-related shutdowns in Hollywood.
Several films expected to bring in big money for the industry were delayed throughout 2020, with many delayed to 2021, including Black Widow, Dune and 007’s No Time to Die. However, some studios opted to utilize streaming services. Most recently, these have included Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and Pixar’s Soul on Disney+, with Wonder Woman 1984 showing simultaneously in theaters on Christmas Day.
“We’ve had a lack of new movies, which we’ve endured since the start,” Rhoaden said. “We’ve had a holiday recently where Wonder Woman and some new movies have been released, but hopefully we’ll start to get new products through 2021.”
Rhoaden said he attributes these to the theater’s recent decrease in traffic and cash flow.
“It’s been a huge reduction in business,” he said. “Flow and revenue have declined.”
The Theatres of Georgetown has also come up with innovative ways to make profit in order to adapt to the lack of new releases.
“We’ve been playing movies from the last couple of years, recent releases, and classics based on holiday and other events going on at the time, like Halloween,” Rhoaden said. “To some degree, it’s been a minor offset to the costs of operations. But we’re looking forward to getting the new movies and new products and the confidence to getting back out into the theater.”
As part of the required COVID-19 mandates, the theater has limited its capacity to 50 percent, said Rhoaden. It has also decreased the number of showing to include one matinee and one evening showing during the week, with added evening showings during the weekends.
The Georgetown/Scott County Museum, on the other hand, has been closed for several months since the mandates began in March. Ruthie Stevens, director of the museum, said it closed from mid-March to July and then again in November, remaining closed until late January at the earliest.
“The first week of November, after two alerts of COVID with contact tracing and contacts tracing back to us, the board decided we needed to close and we’re still closed,” Stevens said. “We will be looking at next steps in the next few weeks, but I don’t know if we will re-open or not. A lot of that will be determined by the positivity rate and guidance by the government.”
Similar to the movie theater, Stevens said the museum had to operate at a decreased capacity, which has included less visitors than previous years.
“Our limit was 10, and we were very lucky because when we had visitors coming in, our numbers were always less than 10,” she said. “Usually folks would come in couples or a family of four. When we are there working, we are always working in different areas to make sure we’re practicing social distancing.”
Stevens said the museum was not spared from the negative repercussions of the pandemic.
“We had several goals for different exhibits that we wanted to put together for 2020,” she said. “That preparation requires a lot of volunteer folks and input and those things had to come to a stop. What we are now trying to do is keep those committees going and those ideas there for planning for 2021.”
The museum offers free admittance and receives funding through both donations, memberships and the government. However, Stevens said she is unsure what financial impact will be at this time.
Despite the challenges faced by these businesses, Nunn said the Scott County community has been supportive. But he added that he worries about the changing habits having a long-term affect on business moving forward.
“The community has been really good, but I do worry quite a bit,” he said. “I know that people have forever changed their thought process and how they view gathering. I always see evidence on social media when people are saying they don’t know when they’ll feel comfortable going out again.”
Stevens said she is hoping for brighter days ahead in the coming months.
“My ideal scenario would be for the COVID virus to be contained and that our community could re-open with, not only the museum, but all the businesses, and especially small business to have a resurgence,” she said. “That would be my dream.”
