Donovan Kerns, a resident of Georgetown, was in Gordman’s, near the Fayette Mall in Lexington, when the shooting on Sunday, Aug. 23 took place that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
“We saw a Facebook post about the incident around 3:30 and about 4:30 they made a PA announcement that they were locking the store down,” Kerns said.
According to Kerns, there were Helicopters flying above the store that he could very clearly hear, but he remained calm and was not panicked at all, calling the incident a surreal experience. “It was very weird to hear the choppers overheard,” Kerns said.
Kerns and his mother were trapped inside the store for around four hours, while his father, who had just left the store prior to the lockdown, was waiting in the car. Kerns said they used Facebook for updates and to update his friends that he was near the incident, but that he and his mother were both safe.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.