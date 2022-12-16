A small storefront, windows lit with the glow of string lights, is nestled alongside a number of others along Georgetown’s historic North Broadway. Inside, a handwritten message on a chalkboard stands next to the doorway, welcoming in natives and visitors alike. Pottery sits along numerous shelfs and a row of pottery wheels fill the space, and, throughout the month of December, ornaments hang in the window. This is Elkhorn Pottery, the newest venture of Hannah Logsdon and Roberto Godoy.
Georgetown native Logsdon, and Godoy, a former resident of New Jersey, met during their time in San Francisco. Godoy credits his relocation to Kentucky to Logsdon’s love of pottery.
“Me and Hannah met a couple years ago. It was her love of pottery that kind of brought me to Georgetown and into the field, really,” said Godoy.
Logsdon has a long history at creating pottery, working in the field for eight years. However, Godoy is newer to the art form. His hands-on work as a former mechanic and process-oriented nature fostered his skill, said Godoy.
“I was a very hands-on person to begin with, being as a mechanic; it’s a pretty handsy job. I’m not very much of a creative, but I’m very much able to replicate things I see done and that’s kind of how I learn,” said Godoy. “Pottery is very much a step-by-step process and so I don’t have to worry about being too creative.”
Logsdon decided to return to Georgetown and locate the couple’s studio there as a way to provide experience-based opportunities for members of all ages.
“I felt that, growing up in Georgetown, there was enough to do — as a teenager, but coming back as an adult, I was a little bit daunted about what I would do here—so I wanted to bring something to the community that adults can do for fun, that teenagers can do for fun that is different than what they would normally do,” said Logsdon.
The studio, which formerly housed Desserts by Rebecca, required renovations to the space to make something suitable for pottery, said Godoy. This included replacing the floors and building shelves using refurbished wood.
Logsdon is usually the one to generate ideas in the space, while Godoy is the “doer,” putting Logsdon’s plans into fruition, said the couple.
“It was a lot of work to try to bring it up to speed a little bit,” said Godoy.
The pair is collaborative, working together on everything from the design of their studio to their individual pieces.
“I think we work really well together. Hannah’s a very hard worker to begin with and I feel like it’s pretty easy for me to ask her to help me out with something,” said Godoy. “We’re both generally on the same page; when we’re not, it’s actually pretty healthy to have a different perspective on things.”
The creation of the mugs, ornaments, and other products the couple sells begins with raw clay, purchased from an outside producer. The clay is then cut to a desired size and air is removed through the process of wedging. There are two ways to build with clay, said Godoy: hand building or using a pottery wheel, which he prefers. The object is then dried to a “leather phase,” where it can be trimmed of any excess. It is once again left to dry for another day or two and is then fired in the kiln for the first time, called a “bisk fire.” Logsdon and Godoy are now able to paint the objects using a glaze, consisting of minerals that turn to glass when heated. Finally, the pottery enters the kiln for the last time and will be welcomed among the other pieces waiting for a permanent home.
Running the business, said Logsdon, comes with a number of challenges. However, the couple is taking them as they come, working to acquire new skills and reaching out to others when they need help.
“Some days will feel like they’re very easy, and somedays we work 15 hours,” said Logsdon.
Logsdon and Godoy hope to remain in Georgetown and are already considering a sister space for the studio. The studio also offers courses ranging from one session to four, that can be purchased and booked via their website.
“This is a community-oriented experience, this is a good place to make friends and try something different. If you have the time to do it for four weeks straight, like one night a week for four weeks, you’re going to come out with some really cool stuff,” said Logsdon.