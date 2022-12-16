pottery

Hannah Logsdon and Roberto Godoy stand with their favorite mugs at business Elkhorn Pottery. The business, located on North Broadway, is rooted in the couple’s passion for the art form.

 News-Graphic Photo By Rosemary Kelley

A small storefront, windows lit with the glow of string lights, is nestled alongside a number of others along Georgetown’s historic North Broadway. Inside, a handwritten message on a chalkboard stands next to the doorway, welcoming in natives and visitors alike. Pottery sits along numerous shelfs and a row of pottery wheels fill the space, and, throughout the month of December, ornaments hang in the window. This is Elkhorn Pottery, the newest venture of Hannah Logsdon and Roberto Godoy.  

Georgetown native Logsdon, and Godoy, a former resident of New Jersey, met during their time in San Francisco. Godoy credits his relocation to Kentucky to Logsdon’s love of pottery.  

