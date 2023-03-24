Area skateboarders, via social media, have been expressing concerns of the town’s skate park for several months now.
Ramps have been seen to have rough and uneven surfacing while nails stick out and duct tape secures portions of the ramp.
LeAndre Hayes, a local professional skateboarder, spoke to the Scott County Parks and Recreation Board Monday to address these issues.
“I’m a professional skateboarder, I go (to the skate park) and it’s dangerous for me,” Hayes told the board. “Skating in the streets is way safer than skating in our own park.”
In videos posted to Hayes’ Instagram and YouTube pages, Hayes showed problems with the city’s skate park.
“When you go to a skate park, there should be no bondo at a skate park,” Hayes said in a video.
The park is an unsafe environment for many skaters with the rust and nails sticking out of the ramps, he said.
“What psyches me out when I skate these ramps is the nails that stick out of the wood,” Hayes said.“These skaters deserve better.”
The Parks and Recreation board asked Hayes to help find sponsors in order to improve the skate park.
“If there are places that you’re aware of where nails are sticking up … meet with us and show us where that is,” board member Ron Flannery said.
Also in the meeting, Charlie Thompson, a coach from the Central Kentucky JOAD, spoke about the upcoming state outdoor archery tournament. The event will be held at Scott County Park on June 24 and 25. This is the second consecutive year that the park will host the tournament.
“The tournament last year was a great success,” Thompson said.
Archers are coming from all over the state to attend the tournament, he said.
This weekend, some of Thompson’s archers will be in Louisville for the National Indoor Archery Championships run by the National Field Archery Association.
Central Kentucky JOAD has 14 active archers, competed in 15 major tournaments and six national tournaments, Thompson said. The team recently had one of its archers, McKenna Harrington, sign with Midway University, Thompson said. The team also has three nationally ranked archers.
In other business, the board:
—Approved $6,879.12 to add a cricket pitch at Scott County Park from Challenger Turf and get the labor from Extra Value Flooring;
—Approved new refrigerated table for the Suffoletta concession stand;
—Approved Georgetown Advantage Air to replace an HVAC unit in the green room;
—Approved Josh Mauney to begin repairing the Marshall Park dugouts pending a specs review;
—Approved a rate increase for lifeguards and reduced public swimming hours two hours a day across all parks;
—Added one day for twilight hours to be picked later;
—Went over 2021/2022 audits;
—Accepted a bid from Combs Welding for a Monorail to be added to lift pumps in and out of the pit when being repaired;
—Approved minutes of the February meeting.