Georgetown resident Skylar Eads was recently selected for the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Eads was accepted into the University of North Carolina high school ballet conservatory at age 14 and is now going into her senior year there.
Eads plans to go on to college after finishing high school to major in English literature and dance studies. She hopes to become a professional dancer, and act both in movies and theatre. Eads was surprised by the honor, as it wasn’t something she had applied to. “I’m really honored, it’s so rewarding to be recognized for your hard work,” Eads said. Academic success is important to her: “I’ve always been very academically motivated, and I really enjoy studying, and to be finally recognized for that is very rewarding...and to know that all the hard work I’ve put in, especially the last three years, has paid off.”
The NSHSS recognizes “top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment,” according to a press release. For more information about the NSHSS visit nshss.org.