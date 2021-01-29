When Luke Griesser first snatched a Rubik’s Cube from his sister when he was 8 years old, he didn’t know where it would lead him.
“It was just my curiosity,” Griesser said. “We all have that curious age where we’re like ‘ooh, what’s this, I want to know more about it.’ I’d obviously heard of it (Rubik’s Cube) before, it’s the best selling toy of all time. But I was just kind drawn to it because of all the colors. It was very vibrant. I just thought the whole concept was interesting.”
Today, the 14-year-old Royal Spring Middle School eighth grader holds the 14th fastest average as a speedcuber in the world and the second-best in Kentucky.
“I first solved it in March 2015, and then in 2016 I got a single that put me at 81st in the world, which was when I was like ‘wow, I’m actually pretty good at this,’” Griesser said. “Now, I’m 14th in the world.”
The cube has taken Griesser all across the county, including to Portland in 2016 and Salt Lake City in 2018 to compete. This year’s world championship is happening in The Netherlands, but Griesser said his attendance is dependent on several factors, one of which being the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But Griesser has never stopped challenging himself. Last weekend, he faced off against who he calls “the greatest of all time,” Australian cuber Feliks Zemdegs. Zemdegs currently holds the record for the fastest average time solving a standard Rubik’s Cube in the world, with 5.53 seconds.
“That went surprisingly well, actually,” he said. “I had him beat, but he just came back from down 2-0. I was very nervous, but he beat me by one solve. It was very close.”
Griesser had met Zemdegs at a national competition in 2018, and said this community of cubers is one of the many reasons he has stayed so involved with it over the years.
“The people are a big inspiration,” he said. “You have some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet in this community. That, and it’s just fun.”
Currently, Griesser’s solving average is 6.42 seconds, his fastest solve in competition was 5.48 seconds, and his fastest solve at home is 3.63 seconds. Griesser said he strives to become one of the top 10 best cubers in the world one day.
“The current world record is 3.47 and my best solve at home is 3.63, so I’m not that far behind,” he said. “I just have to hope for a lucky scramble at a competition. Me being as good at it as I am, it just makes it more fun because I know my potential.”
But his first major challenge will be defeating fellow Kentucky cuber Lucas Etter, a student at the University of Kentucky. Etter currently holds the seventh fastest average time in the world with 6.19 seconds.
“My ultimate goal is first in Kentucky because Lucas Etter keeps beating me,” he said. “I’m right behind him in basically everything. In every event that I actually do, I’m right behind him.”
But cubing also goes far beyond the standard 3-by-3 cube you find in most Walmart toy aisles. Griesser has several other variations of the cube, including a 4-by-4, 5-by-5 and a dodecahedron-shaped device called a Megaminx. The latter of which he is the state record holder with a 50-second average solve time.
Despite how complicated those might sound, Griesser said the standard 3-by-3 Rubik’s Cube was the most difficult to master.
“Honestly, the 3-by-3 was the most difficult because everything else is just an extended version of it, like you use the same method and everything” he said.
Through it all, Griesser said his family has always been supportive of his slightly unusual hobby.
“My two brothers, they wanted to learn it for the longest time, but then they decided it was too hard,” he said. “My dad takes me to every competition. Most people have photography or something, but this is mine.”
Griesser is scheduled to face off against the top speedcuber in the country, Patrick Ponce from New Jersey at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Ponce is also the ranked sixth-best cuber in the world. To stream the match online, visit twitch.tv/lazer0monkey.
