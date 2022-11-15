A big turnout and a lengthy ballot made for a long but mostly smooth Election Day Tuesday, said Amber Hoffman, election coordinator for the Scott County Clerk.
That long day became longer when a wiring and software issue prevented broadcasting the election results via Facebook Live.
“The problems had nothing to do with tabulating the election results,” Hoffman said. “We have protections in place to protect the integrity of the vote, but transferring that data to a format where we can broadcast the results was the problem.”
The length of the ballot, which included two constitutional amendments one of which was 744 words, kept voters in the booth for as long as 10 minutes, election officials said. The high number of write-in and withdrawn candidates also delayed releasing results until late in the evening.
Long lines were seen at almost every voting precinct, and although the polls closed at 6 p.m. election workers allowed anyone in line at closing time to vote. In some cases that extended the time for closing to as much as an hour or more later, and delayed providing results to the clerk’s office. Five precincts were seen bring in results around 7:15 p.m. and one precinct was after 8 p.m. bringing results to the courthouse.
The Scott County election team contended with multiple issues throughout the day and evening. At one precinct the wait grew as long as one hour, before reinforcements were sent.
But once the actual voting ended, the challenges surfaced. A small crowd gathered at the courthouse and other locations as anxious residents waited for the results to be released. Typically, once polls close at 6 p.m. results are available about 90 minutes later, but this election was much later.
“One issue was the number of write-in votes and the number of candidates that withdrew,” Hoffman said. “For the write-in candidates, our (elections) board had to visibly verify each and every ballot. One candidate had over a thousand votes, so we had to take each ballot one-by-one and verify it.
“State law does not allow the vote total for candidates who have withdrawn to be released, even though they may have been on the ballot depending upon when they withdrew. So, we had to physically go in and remove those totals, so they would not be released with the other results.”
That issue was complicated when the State Elections Office had trouble removing the vote totals for some candidates that had withdrawn,” Hoffman said.
“They download the information, and then send it back to us to verify,” Hoffman said. “We saw that they still had vote totals for the candidates that had withdrawn and we notified them to have that information removed before it went public. They had trouble with that, so when people went to the state site, it stated that Scott County’s results were not available.
“The results were available, but we could not release the number of votes that any candidate had withdrawn. The state site had the results Wednesday morning, but that is why they did not post the results.”
Residents were frustrated the clerk’s Facebook page did not have the results as usual, but Clerk Rebecca Johnson wanted to remind residents that service was started just a few years ago, and did not exist before.
“We had the software checked out days before the election, and it worked fine. But on election night, it did not work,” she said. “We don’t know why, but we will check it out. We want to get the results out as quickly as possible, but sometimes things happen.”
The high number of absentee ballots, over 1,100, required machines, which reduced the number of machines in the field, which added to the delay in releasing results, Johnson said.
Even so, the actual voting process and tabulation was smooth, Johnson said.
Some 20,740 ballots were cast Tuesday, making the voter turnout about 45 percent.
The trend for straight party voting continued in Scott County with 8,179 ballots straight tickets cast, or slightly more than 39 percent. Of that total 5,519 straight party tickets were Republican, 2,567, Democratic and 93 were Libertarian. That meant any GOP candidate opened with a 2,952 vote advantage over a Democratic challenger.