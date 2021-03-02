For Alex Judeh, Frisch’s has been like a family for a long time.
“I started in ‘77, left a couple of years, then I came back in ‘92 ‘til now,” Judeh said. “Almost 30 years this time.”
Judeh has been with the Georgetown store for 24 years, he said.
Last week, alongside friends and family, he celebrated retirement.
“This is a super community,” Judeh said.
He’s had the chance to see customers come in over the years as they grow up from children to adults, he said.
“(Alex) never forgets a name,” said Steve Clements, Frisch’s area coach who has worked with Judeh since 1999 in various roles. “Never. I mean, people could come in from a year ago, have stopped in one time and he will look at them and know their name.”
Often, many customers have followed Judeh from store to store as he has moved up and around within Frisch’s.
“He’s just so friendly,” said one customer and friend in passing to his wife, Tina Judeh. “That’s what keeps (people) coming by over, and over and over.”
Family is everything to Alex.
“(My family is) my heart, man,” he said. “They (are) my rock, really. Like I said, God (has) been good to me.”
Many memories have been made at Frisch’s, Tina said.
The Judeh’s twins, Janelle and Farid celebrated birthdays in the Georgetown store, she said. They also have fond memories of getting cheesecake out of the display cases and just playing in general.
“(The twins) are gonna miss it too, because we don’t come here as often as we used to,” Tina said.
Frisch’s was like a second home for them, they said.
Seeing everyone come support him for his retirement celebration, Alex said it felt like a million dollars.
“It’s a blessing for me,” he said.
Working at Frisch’s, everyday has been a good day, Alex said
Now that Alex is retired, he said he wants to enjoy life with his family. Hs is appreciative of everyone he had the chance to work with and said the store will continue to be successful.
