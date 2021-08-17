Long-time Scott County High School music teacher and band director Tom Brawner passed away Sunday.
His daughter Lindsay Brawner King, SCHS’s current band director, made the announcement via social media.
“We are so grateful for all of the support and prayers,” King wrote. “Dad had two great days off the ventilator when he was able to talk with us again and enjoy watching baseball.
“This morning he passed peacefully, surrounded by family.”
Brawner was band director at SCHS for 19 years. He started in 1995, retired in 2011 but returned to work part-time two more years following hip replacement surgery. His final year at SCHS was 2015.
Since news that Brawner was seriously ill and later of his passing, social media has been filled with accolades.
—“Prayers go out to the Brawner family. Mr. Brawner was a legend and a huge part in the lives of so many in our community,” Scott County Sports.
—“‘One of the most influential people in my life,” Michelle Rogers Little.
—“Watching the band grow, develop and become award-winning under his direction was a privilege for me. So many memories of his leadership and his teaching music to hundreds of our students,” Rosalie Calloway.
—“ Tom Brawner is an icon. He played his amazing trumpet at my daughter, Amy’s wedding which was an amazing performance and we were honored,” Karen Clemons.
Funeral arrangements were not available at press time.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.