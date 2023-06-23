Summer is officially here. With summer comes a myriad of activities. A few are listed below:
This week the Scott County Fair packed out the park with 4-H shows, tractor pulls, concessions and rides. The fair is the biggest event for Georgetown Kiwanis, said Georgetown Kiwanis President Kevin Reber.
“The fair is just something that brings the community together,” Reber said. “It kind of connects everyone.”
The county fair wraps up Saturday. There is a $15 entry fee.
“Barks N Brews” will be at Country Boy Brewing Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event benefits the Scott County Humane Society. People can meet University of Kentucky football players Dane Key, Josh Kattus, Jordan Dingle, Justice Dingle, and Marques Cox, according to event details. There will be puppies and dogs available for adoption, as well.
On Saturday, Rattner Bloodstock in Stamping Ground is hosting “Meet an Arabian Horse” starting at 11:30 a.m.
Also, this weekend community members will find a Party on the Square downtown with Nightflyer, “The premier Eagles tribute band,” performing at 7 p.m. in downtown Georgetown. Upcoming Party on the Square events are scheduled for July 15 and August 26 with the 2 Cool Band and Savannah Dean Reeves performing.
The Scott County Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in the Georgetown City Hall parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Washington.
A “Seed to Feed” dinner is scheduled for June 30 at Ward Hall. All profits go to Ward Hall, according to Georgetown/Scott County Tourism’s website.
A couple of future events include the annual Kiwanis Club of Scott County Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade will go through downtown Georgetown. That evening will be the annual fireworks display at Brooking Park (also called Scott County Park) at dusk.
The annual chili cook off is scheduled for Sept. 7 and the Festival of the Horse Sept. 8 through 10.