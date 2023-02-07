A few financing plan that would reduce expected water and sewer rate increases for at least two years was presented by the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services Board of Commissioners during a Georgetown City Council work session Monday.
The proposed GMWSS rate increase is expected to be on the council’s Feb. 13 agenda when an official vote will be taken. No vote can be taken during a work session.
The original GMWSS rate proposal presented late last year increased water and sewage rates 61.5 percent over a two-year period. The current rate is $13.49 for up to 2,000 gallons of water and $12.42 for up to 2,000 gallons of sewage. The original rate increase proposal would take those rates to $18.75 in 2023 and $22.31 in 2024 for water, and $17.26 in 2023 and $20.54 for sewage in 2024.
“The new rate structure is based on a delay of permanent financing through the bond market for three-to-five years,” states a memo from GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo to the board. “GMWSS will secure short-term bank(s) financing during this term. During the first three years (March 2023 through March 2026) GMWSS would incur interest-only payments with payment of principal beginning in year four (2027.) This proposed rate structure allows for required rate increases to be lowered in 2023, 2024 and 2025 from the previous proposal. The proposed rate structure also serves to delay the increase to customers until March 2023, instead of January 2023.
“Additionally, this financing will be in the form of a bank draw note, meaning that GMWSS will only borrow on a as needed basis, further lowering interest costs. This note is anticipated at an interest rate of approximately 5 percent, whereas the bonds were modeled at an interest rate of 6.17 percent. Over the first five years of the note, the model has calculated interest savings of approximately $11 million. The rate structure financially achieves the revenue generation (cash flow) and debt service coverage as the previously proposed rate structure. However, the interest-only structure of the note allows for additional time to raise revenue, thereby lowering the annual impact to rate payers in 2023, 2024 and 2025.”
Under the plan presented Monday, the water rates would increase from its current $13.49 for up to 2,000 gallons of water to $15.78 effective March 1, 2023. Sewage rates for up to 2,000 gallons will increase from the current rate of $12.42 to $14.53, also on March 1, 2023. The new plan includes rate increases each year under a five year plan, but pushes the 2025 rate to what would have been the 2023 rate.
The GMWSS board has indicated some rate agreement with the council needs to be in place in order to be implemented March 1, 2023. If approved, the rate increase would not show until the April bills are distributed.
Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One is well under way, and council members have already approved multiple change orders. Engineering flaws halted construction of the plant in 2021, and has added to the cost of the plant which was first billed as Georgetown’s largest capital project ever. The plant is necessary as areas of Georgetown are nearing sewage capacity due to the community’s extensive growth.