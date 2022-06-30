A celebration of life was held outside the Georgetown Police Department on Thursday to honor Lt. Gary Crump II, marking a year since he died during the line of duty.
Sgt. Sarah Duke said she spent the first eight years of her police career working alongside Crump every day, noting how influential he was to her and the rest of the police department.
“There's not a day that goes by that I'm not constantly reminded of the type of leader that he was. He influenced so many people in this department. He was an amazing man, an amazing mentor and an amazing friend. You can see that in all the other officers that work with this department, his influence, just the way they carry themselves, the way they lead with compassion and respect. It's directly related to him, in my opinion,” she said.
Crump’s quiet but firm leadership, Duke said, is what led others to want to follow him. She explained Crump wasn’t the type of leader to "bark orders" at anyone, but one that was willing to work with them day in and day out.
“You just wanted to do the right thing when he was around. And just, yes, he's quiet, but after the calls are over, he can, you know, have a good time and turn a bad situation into something that's manageable, just through his sense of humor, through his care and compassion,” she said.
An investigation was conducted after Crump’s unexpected death in 2021, when he suffered a heart attack while on duty. Crump later died at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Duke said she was aware of the investigation but had not been involved with it.
“I think sometimes people don't understand just how much we care. There is no really routine call. Calls that seem routine aren't. We actually care; we care about the victims; we care about the outcomes; it adds a lot to the job. It's not something that we can always just leave at work and go home. You still have memories of critical incidents, things that no one should really have to see we've seen, and we have to put aside and go to the next call and it can build. I think there are a lot of emotional and mental stressors to this job that are unseen killers,” she said.
Despite the weight of a tremendous loss, Duke said herself and others in the police department, are proud of Crump. She added the plaque that was presented is an “extremely well-deserved honor” that reflects someone who was a pillar in the community.
“He was well loved, well respected. Just in the human being he was, he wasn't just a leader in this department. He was a leader in the community. He was someone that people know when you go to him you're gonna be taken care of. As was said earlier, we are a tight knit group. We go on calls together, extremely stressful, sometimes life-threatening calls together, and you just can't help but form a bond and that extends to the family as well. Sometimes you go home and you gotta vent about your day, you might not want to talk about something, you might be a little bit quiet or reserved or need a little bit of a break from peopling for the day. The family feels that and we know that, and without the family support, all the wives, husbands, sons, daughters, all the family that supports us. What we do every day, day in and day out, you can't put a price tag on that.”
Duke said the police department is grateful for the family’s support.
“If we can just show our appreciation to them by being there for them for the rest of their lives, then that's what we’ll do,” she said. “[I remember him] as being a beautiful human being inside and out. Leading with respect and compassion. Always being there, being helpful and wanting to see the best for others. He brought out the best in everyone and he always wanted people to be successful in whatever they pursued. I think that's huge.”
Crump left behind a 17-year-old son, who is even more proud of his father than the community supporting them. Crump’s son, Allen, spoke to the News-Graphic about how inspirational and loving his father truly was.
“He was just a great guy who taught me a whole lot about how everything should be, was a great leader, and kind of just who I aspire to be every day,” he said.
Crump recalls his father as someone who supported him in everything he did in life, whether it was experimenting with sports or sitting down to play video games together. He added his father tried to shield his family from any of the hard tasks he was faced with as a police officer.
“I never really knew a whole lot about his work, you know, obviously, there was stuff that would go on, but he'd get home and say like, ‘it's just a lot of paperwork,’ trying to downplay it. I never really knew how many people truly loved him. It was really inspiring to hear when he passed, just seeing how many people cared for him and stuff like that,” he said.
Crump’s mother wrote a piece that was read during the ceremony, remembering the man the community had grown to love. He said his mother’s message to the community and police department was a heart-felt sentiment to his father.
“Like Chief Bosse said, the credit really goes to the people that are in the arena. The critics can sit on the sidelines, but they don't really know what it's like. This police department had some rough times here and there around the late stages around the recession,” Crump said.
Crump's father tried to be a good leader and stick to what was fair and right, he explained. Crump added some of his fondest memories with his father were teaming up to pick on his mother and acting like his father was a bodyguard when they went places.
“I hope that they remember him as he was, you know, a good man, a good leader… a really good leader. In fact, I hope that's how they remember him, and I think a lot of people will,” he said. “The plaque outside is just a placeholder for now, but it really means a lot to us. We're just glad that he had a lot of influence and he was able to make an impact on people's lives. We're really, really glad that we have this community support, and we're glad that people remember him that way.”