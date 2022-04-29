Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor and right hand to Gov. Andy Beshear, visited Georgetown Middle School Wednesday to speak to students about the importance of their struggles and encourage them to push toward their successes despite any adversities they might face in the future.
Coleman, who is also an educator and basketball coach, said her road to being Lt. Governor was not easy, noting her loss in the 2014 election to Republican Rep. Kim King for a state House seat, previously held by Coleman’s father, Jack Coleman.
“In my first race, I lost,” she said. “I think this is a really important piece of this story because I want you guys to know things don’t always go your way. Even if your heart is in the right place and you really want to help in certain areas, it’s not always going to go the way you want it to go.”
She did not let the defeat keep her down for long, adding she returned to her classroom the next morning to work harder, Coleman said.
“I showed up to school. I flipped the lights on in my classroom, and I got to work because I gave it my best and it didn’t work out, but I still had a job to do,” she said. “I had a decision to make: was I going to let that be the end for me, or was I going to continue to fight for the things I believed in?”
Coleman continued speaking to students about the importance of perseverance, not just in a political capacity, but also as a part of life, which eventually led to her becoming the 58th Lt. Governor in 2019 after teaming with Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kristin Gerton, a Career Choices Teacher at GMS, said Coleman’s story of struggle is one that is unique, and she had hoped her students had positive takeaways from her visit. She added Coleman’s visit was part of the school’s “Future Friday” programs. Gerton said the school worked with Coleman’s schedule so she would be able to speak to the students on Wednesday.
“Exposure is key in so many facets of life that having someone that is so influential in the state is kind of an irreplaceable situation and person we can have come in,” Gerton said.
In an interview with the News-Graphic, Gerton said teaching her students that life is not only “black and white, but it’s gray” and “everyone’s experiences lead them into the positions they’re in” is an important part of learning.
“Understanding that people’s struggles are important to their stories, and if they struggle, they are not done,” she said. “They can come away with all kinds of career options even though they may not make such great decisions in middle school or even high school or multiple parts of their lives.”
She and the GMS Family Resource Office staff have been blessed to have so many individuals take part in the program during the school year, Gerton said.
School Principal Shane Pickerill said his students seem excited about seeing people from a variety of career fields, adding they often ask questions about the path to a certain area of work.
“I thought it was awesome to be able to have someone like Lt. Governor, but also see a woman come and talk about different career opportunities and things she’s done,” he said. “It was great for our school and the students, and hopefully great for her to come in and see a great school, too.”
The students were able to ask Coleman questions at the end of the program, something Bryn Hargis, an eighth grader at GMS, said helped bring a wider perspective into politics for her.
“It taught me and my friends about what the Lt. Governor does, so I finally have a deeper meaning,” she said. “I’m not a political person, and it seemed really interesting to talk in front of schools.”
Hargis said it felt “comfortable” to hear from a woman’s own experiences, noting Coleman’s title sounds like a position that would be occupied by a man instead.
“It was really cool to see a woman talking about this stuff and being a leader,” she said.
Hargis’ classmate, Krystin Coomer, added it is important for students like her to have an opportunity to learn about things they can do with their lives. Coomer said hearing Coleman’s story was one she can apply to her own struggles in the future.
“You’re not always going to win the first time, and you just got to keep trying harder. I think her saying she kept trying opened a lot of people up to not being scared to keep trying,” Coomer said.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.