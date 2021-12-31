For Cornell Coleman, highlighting the town he has grown to love is very important to him. It hasn’t always been an easy road, but he has made positive changes and hopes to impact the community positively through his creative vision.
“When I was younger I had got in trouble..and I ended up going to prison,” Coleman said. “While I was in prison I read a whole lot of books, and had learned a whole lot, and realized a whole lot of places I was lacking and things I could do to improve. So when I came out (of prison) I was just kind of like, ‘well, don’t really know what to do.’ So, I started rapping because that was the next best thing for people to do. You want to express yourself and tell people how you feel.”
When Coleman started rapping under the name Black Caesar he met Derek Bradshaw, a videographer known under the name Gorilla Grind Films.
Bradshaw showed Coleman how to shoot video, Coleman said.
“I was just kind of blown away at how open he was to just let me know the stuff that…would give me such a solid foundation,” he said.
Now that Coleman has started Lucine Films he is looking to give back to Georgetown.
“I feel like that I snatched so much value out of the city at one time, cause the crimes was like robbery, and burglary and arson,” Coleman said. “It was a slew of serious offenses. So when I ended up—like they was really trying to give me a lot of time. And, that’s kind of why it’s ironic that I come back.”
When he looks around the city he grew up in, Coleman sees a lot of potential.
“I never did know where I lived at, and now I know where I live at and I see the beauty of where I live at,” he said. “I always feel like the beauty is never truly shown for what it is. That’s what made me decide to go from just being, ‘hey, I’m gonna shoot some rap videos,’ to ‘let me try to work with some of these businesses to give them some marketing material.’”
Being able to see what Bradshaw was doing with his music video and video venture, Coleman knew his place was behind the camera, too.
“(Bradshaw is) just a good guy,” Coleman said. “I like that the cameraman always got to be the good guy. When you was the rapper you had to be the tough guy. You always had to do all the over-the-top stuff that really goes against what you know that you should do, but you just do it anyway for the cash and potential.”
Though Coleman is working behind the camera, writing rhymes is something he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to stop doing, he said. But he feels his place is behind the camera.
“There’s nothing really showing how great this place is,” Coleman said. “It’s something that I would love to do.”
Through Coleman’s Lucine Films, he wants to highlight what Georgetown has to offer.
Years ago, Coleman said it seemed like trouble was readily available and things were different back then, but now there is more knowledge in the world and the city is a better place.
“I’ve experienced that patience is important, but God is the most important thing, because without that I wouldn’t even be able to sit here,” he said. “It’s really that serious to me.”
Coleman wants to move the city into the future with the ‘metaverse’ being the next big thing.
“I’ve had my eye on being able to go down to Georgetown and prepare them for what they call the ‘metaverse’—the 360-walkthroughs, and being able to do all that kind off stuff.”
Coleman has been working to collect 360-degree video perspectives of local places that make the city what it is. He has also been able to highlight local people and businesses through his visuals.
With Lucine Films and having turned around in his walk, Coleman hopes to be able to show younger generations that change is possible.
“There is really people that have no clue that, ‘man, maybe if I pay off these debts, get my GED,’—or whatever they didn’t do—‘or go get me a job. If I just get it and stick to this plan, it’d be way better than anything I ever thought I was doing over here,’” he said.
To move forward in life, forgiveness is important, Coleman said.
