Bleubird Studio and Debutante Events are hosting a Scott County Women Entrepreneurs tea luncheon and fashion show May 20 beginning at 2 p.m.
This event is meant to celebrate the women of Scott County, Bleubird Studio owner Jane Drake Hale said.
“It’s going to be quite elegant,” Hale said. “So the ladies are expected to come in with their fascinators, and their hats ... it’s going to be very posh, very pretty.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward Scott County Humane Society, she said.
“We’ll also have a pen of puppies that are up for adoption,” Hale said.
Tickets are $65 per person, or $120 for two.
A fashion show with 15 models will be put on, as well.
A link to tickets may be found through Event Create.
Starting this event, Hale asked, “What can women do to empower women?”
For her it was about keeping an event based in community.
“It’s giving a forum or a place for each of us to network and recognize one another,” she said.
Hale hopes more Scott County Women Entrepreneurs events may be put on in the future.
“We’re hoping that this catches on into a group or organization,” she said.