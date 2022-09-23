Moving between three different states before the age of four leaves one wondering where they might be living when they’re older. For Joy Lusby, Scott County eventually became her home.
Tracing back to her birthplace of Dayton, Ohio, Lusby said she lived in three different states the first four years of her life, eventually finding her way to Louisville where she was raised.
Before coming to Scott County, Lusby was both an associate and assistant principal at Oldham County High School. She also served as a special education teacher at North Oldham Middle School, Buckner Alternative High School, Northeast Middle School and Jeffersontown High School.
She found her way into Georgetown’s education system in 2016 when she became the assistant principal at Scott County High School under Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, who was the school’s principal at the time.
“After dating my husband (David Lusby) for two years, I decided to try and find a job in Scott County. It was my great blessing to be hired as the assistant principal at SCHS. I loved every second of my time there,” she said. “David and I have now been married almost six years, and I’ve never been happier in my life.”
Today, parents with students attending Great Crossing High School have known Lusby as their head principal since she assumed the position in 2019. She said the favorite part about her job is being with the students and hearing positive feedback from others.
“I love being with our students and watching them fully engage in a classroom, in school activities and in extracurricular activities. They’ve created what GCHS has become. I’m just blessed to be a facilitator,” she said. “We appreciate when someone reaches out to share good news or something positive about our school, our staff or our students.”
Lusby said it is hard to “nail down” a particular favorite place in Georgetown, but she enjoys being on her family’s farm and fishing with her husband and three daughters. If it’s a taste of the town you’re after, Lusby said she enjoys the apple pie from Evans Orchard, warm doughnut holes from Frank’s Donuts and a brussel sprout small plate at Local Feed. The grouper picatta and grits at Rodney’s is another favorite that Lusby and her husband enjoy splitting, she said.
Lusby said although she wishes she could bring it back, Red State Taps was the all-time best place to go in Georgetown.
“When I first moved to Scott County, it was my favorite place to go after work for a barbeque pizza appetizer. I was devastated when I learned it had been destroyed by fire. The food was amazing and the atmosphere was great,” she said.
There’s also a few things about her most people probably don’t know.
“I love old school rap, putting up my Christmas tree the day after Halloween, snuggling with my puppy, pumpkin spice everything and watching it snow,” she said.
The News-Graphic asked Lusby what she would want to change or improve in Scott County, whether it was something the area doesn’t have or an adding/taking of away anything else.
“I’d love to see increased public transportation,” she said.