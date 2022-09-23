Lusby

Joy Lusby has been the head principal at Great Crossing High School since it opened in 2019.

Moving between three different states before the age of four leaves one wondering where they might be living when they’re older. For Joy Lusby, Scott County eventually became her home. 

Tracing back to her birthplace of Dayton, Ohio, Lusby said she lived in three different states the first four years of her life, eventually finding her way to Louisville where she was raised. 

