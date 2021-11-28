Two-term Scott County Magistrate Bill Burke passed away Saturday evening.
Burke was magistrate for the Sixth District and had served since 2015, said County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Marilyn and his family,” Covington said.
Prior to his service with the fiscal court, Burke served 26 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as Command Sargent Major.
Burke and Marilyn were married 44 years with two children, Autumn and Brandon. He also had three grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be announced when they become available.