Gov. Andy Beshear announced an extension of the remote renewal of qualifying expired Kentucky driver’s license and ID cards program on Monday.
The order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021, according to the press release issued by the governor’s office.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 4,000 Kentuckians, so all of us have a responsibility to minimize its spread however we can,” Beshear said. “Mail-in renewal of driver’s licenses is just one way to enable people to stay healthy and avoid crowds.”
Scott County Court Clerk Tina Foster said it’s important to note that this order extension applies renewals only.
“We are open to the public for all other driver’s license services including new applicants, name and address changes, replacing lost or stolen licenses, CDL renewals and KSP testing,” she said.
According to the press release, the state is urging renewal candidates not to wait until the expiration date, as processing a license still takes time. Driver’s licenses can be renewed up to six months before their expiration date in Kentucky.
The renewal form can be found at kycourts.gov. Once completed, the form can be mailed or dropped off outside the Scott County Justice Building at 119 North Hamilton Street.
