The traffic signal at Georgetown’s Main Street/U.S. 25, near the Scott County Courthouse will be replaced this week.
In order to complete the maintenance, the signal will be temporarily turned off starting Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. The maintenance will likely not be completed until 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
While the light is turned off the intersection will operate as an all-way stop with all way stop controls in place. Low law enforcement may assist in traffic control during peak traffic periods, states Cabinet officials.