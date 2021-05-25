Scott County Schools announced the elected members of the superintendent search screening committee at the end of last week.
The committee is being formed to begin the search process for a replacement for current Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, who announced his retirement earlier this month. Hub’s retirement will be official as of December 1, 2021.
Pursuant to Kentucky state statue, KRS 160.352, the screening committee must consist of two teachers elected by the teachers in the district, one board of education member appointed by the board chairman, one principal elected by the principals in the district, one parent elected by the presidents of the parent-teacher organizations of the schools in the district and one classified employee elected by the classified employees in the district.
On May 12, Scott County Board of Education Chair Diana Brooker appointed board member Susan Duncan to serve as the board of education member of the committee.
The remaining members were all elected last week following after a call for nominations was sent out on Thursday, May 13. The remaining members of the screening committee are:
— Maria Bennett, principal of Stamping Ground Elementary School.
— Melanie Bishop, teacher and library media specialist at Lemons Mill Elementary School.
— Brent Merritt, choir teacher at Scott County High School.
— Corinda Toy, administrative assistant to the superintendent at Scott County Schools (classified employee).
— Linda Courtney, parent.
However, pursuant to state statute, because the minority population of Scott County is greater than 8 percent, it is required that the committee have at least one minority member. Because a minority member was not elected for the screening committee, the district must now add an additional minority parent representative to the committee. The school board accepted nominations for this beginning Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23 at 6 p.m.
Voting for this minority representative will take place in person at the Scott County Board of Education building located at 2168 Frankfort Road in Georgetown starting at noon on Monday, May 24 and ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26. Voting is open to all parents with children in Scott County Schools.
The first meeting of the screening committee will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Scott County Board of Education building. This meeting will serve as an introduction and orientation session for the committee before they begin screening applicants and writing recommendations. A second meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
The school board approved the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) as the independent search consultant at last week’s meeting. KSBA will be responsible for overseeing the national search process to name a new superintendent.
Brooker said the vacancy of the superintendent position will be posted for a minimum of 30 days, but may be extended if necessary at the last school board meeting. Interviews and selection of the new superintendent will take place the week of June 14. Hiring a superintendent this early will allow the new superintendent to work side-by-side for almost five full months until Hub’s retirement in December.
