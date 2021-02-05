A 49-year-old man is the latest death in the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to spark high numbers in Scott and surrounding counties.
Scott County’s death toll is now at 28, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, as well. Neighboring Harrison County recorded six deaths within the last week, and its hospitalizations are also climbing. Several of Harrison County’s deaths are long-term care facility residents.
January has been the county’s most active month with 1,078 new confirmed cases.
This week, the WEDCO Health District adjusted its vaccination schedule, moving those who have appointments for their first vaccine dose to the Scott County Public Library on Bradford Lane, while first responders who are receiving their second dose will be vaccinated at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street. Vaccinations will only be given with an appointment. No walk-ins are accepted.
The move to the library was necessary because WEDCO will have some 700 vaccine doses this week, which include leftovers from the allotment for educators. Last week, WEDCO vaccinated some 1,600 people, mostly teachers and school staff members. WEDCO also started providing vaccines to people 70 years of age and older last week, and that group will be the primary focus this week.
“If at all possible, we will give vaccines at the health department,” said Dr. Crystal Miller. “But if we have more than 300 doses we will have to move back to the library.”
WEDCO learns Friday how many doses it will have available for the following week and begins taking appointments at 9 a.m. Monday through its website at www.wedcohealth.org and click on the COVID-19 button. People who do not have a computer may call the WEDCO office at 859-234-8750, press 6 and follow the prompts to make an appointment. The vaccinations are given on Friday.
WEDCO typically receives about 200 vaccine doses per week and depletes its entire supply each week, Miller said.
“The local health districts receive about 40 percent of the doses available to the state each week, but obviously Lexington and Louisville get the bulk of those,” Miller said.
For the most part people have been cooperative, but there have been instances in which people have been inpatient or even rude, she said.
“We have been accused of setting aside doses for family members, all sorts of rude comments,” she said. “We are doing the best we can. We deplete our supply each week, and if we had more supply we would happily give them out.
“But people need to be patient. It is going to take mass vaccinations before we can stop wearing masks, and things start getting back to normal. The first dose is only about 50 percent effectivity, so everyone needs to be patient. We are doing the best we can.”
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced regional vaccination sites, including one at the Kentucky Horse Park. The governor has indicated the state’s supply of doses will increase 5 percent, but Miller suspects all of the increase will be directed towards the regional sites. About 2,000-to-3,000 vaccines will be provided each week at this site, according to state officials. You can make an appointment on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website at vaccine.ky.gov. if you are in Phase 1 A or 1B. People without a computer or Internet can call 855-598-2246 for help.
“At this point I don’t see the amount of weekly doses provided to us increasing,” Miller said about WEDCO’s allotment.
